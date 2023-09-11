Several Cooke County squads bounced back from a tough Week 2 to post wins over the weekend. Gainesville topped Hillcrest, 28-21, on the road Thursday.
Stormy weather in the area Friday scuttled Era’s tilt vs. Alvord. Callisburg 35 topped Lindsay, 35-20, Pottsboro beat Whitesboro, 49-30, Muenster overcame the stormy weather to beat Windthorst, 16-6, and Valley View fell to Tioga, 66-20.
Sacred Heart followed up Saturday with a 27-21 win in Plano over John Paul II.
Muenster 16, Windthorst 6
Muenster held the lead all night Friday and withstood a weather delay to post its first win of the year, 16-6 over visiting Windthorst.
Nolan Peel opened the scoring, running in a 26-yard touchdown to give the Hornets (1-2) a first quarter lead, 7-0. Windthorst responded with a 33-yard touchdown strike, but failed to convert on the PAT. Peel rambled in from 39 yards out in the second quarter to open a 13-6 halftime lead for Muenster. Seth Stoffels connected on a 29-yard field goal in the third quarter to round out the scoring after a length delay thanks to storms in the area.
Muenster controlled the line of scrimmage for much of game, rushing for 267 yards on 48 carries for the night and controlling time of possession. Peel led the ground game with 151 yards on 24 carries, followed by Stoffels’ 16 carries for 96 yards. Stoffels threw for 64 yards on 7-12 passing on the night.
Sacred Heart 27, John Paul II 21
Sacred Heart got strong special teams play when it mattered Saturday to top John Paul II in Plano, 27-21.
Kicker Geo Cadena banged in field goals from 32 and 34 yards, respectively, to break a 21-21 deadlock in the fourth quarter for the Tigers (3-0). The defense kept Sacred Heart in the game, in part, by forcing four turnovers from John Paul II, which fell to 2-1 on the year.
Zach Hennigan led the offense, rushing for 119 yards and two touchdowns, and threw for 58 yards and another TD. Running back Gus Ganzon chipped in with 12 rushes for 95 yards and Gage Campbell hauled in that touchdown pass from Henigan from seven yards out to tie the game at 21 late in the third quarter.
Sacred Heart hosts Lubbock Christian Friday night for a 6 p.m. kickoff. It will be the Tigers first real home game of the season, with new stands to welcome fans after a facelift to the school’s football field.
Tioga 66, Valley View 20
Visiting Tioga (2-1) used a big first quarter to bury the host Eagles (1-2) in Valley View Friday night. The home team was down 30-0 before scoring its first two touchdowns in the second quarter. Tioga responded by returning the second kickoff for touchdown to take a 37-12 lead into halftime. The visitors put three more TD’s onto the hosts in the third quarter to seal the win.
The Eagles had to abandon the ground game early on, limiting running back Carson Rojas to 37 yards on just 19 carries. Quarterback Carson Pickett put up respectable number in the air as Valley View played catchup, going 28-40 with 299 yards passing with three touchdowns and three interceptions. Wide receiver Johnny Nelson accounted for over half of the air game, hauling in eight passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns. Tyler Isbell caught the other TD pass.
The Eagles visit Lindsay (1-2) Friday night for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
Callisburg 35, Lindsay 20
Host Callisburg (2-1) jumped out to 21-6 lead at the half en route to 35-20 win over visiting Lindsay (1-2) Friday night.
The Wildcats used a balanced offensive attack, racking up 169 yards on the ground and another 165 in the air. The defense was stout, holding Lindsay to just 235 total yards and one touchdown through the first three quarters. Lane Foster and Zach Metzler added fourth quarter touchdown for Lindsay after the game was out of hand.
