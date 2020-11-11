In a winner-take-all game to close out the regular season, the Callisburg Wildcats held off the Valley View Eagles to clinch their first playoff berth since 2015.
They’ll have their hands full Thursday, Nov. 12, as they will the Eastland Mavericks, who are 7-3 on the season and went 5-0 in their district for the number one seed.
Head coach Eddie Gill said now that the dust has settled, he and the team are able to reflect a bit on how great it was to get back in the playoffs.
However, that didn’t last long when they got a look at how good the Mavericks are.
“I’m still really proud of the kids,” Gill said. “It’s a little sweeter this year. I’m very excited. We look at our season and we’ve had a good strong schedule. We had a good time watching film on Saturday and their smiles quickly changed when they saw Eastland on film. The page is turned. Now it’s time to go and there is plenty to look at.”
The losses the Wildcats (5-5) have sustained this season are to playoff teams, so Gill thinks that bodes well for their experience headed into the playoffs.
But the Mavericks are on a seven-game winning streak and are coming off a 65-19 win over Dublin.
Gill said the Mavericks’ offense is lethal.
“Their quarterback is the head coach’s son and he’s phenomenal,” Gill said. “He’s already committed to Texas Tech and he’s also a Division I safety. He’s a power five quarterback and he could also play in the NFL as a kicker. You just don’t run across those type of kids very often. They’ve also got a Division I running back and linebacker.”
Eastland sports a spread offense and to be successful against it, Gill said the entire team has to play it’s best game of the season.
“Our plan is we want to hang around and try to shorten the game,” Gill said. “You’ll probably see us in our power-type packages. We can’t sit there and try to trade bombs with them. We have to hold the football and get points out of every drive and that’s something we didn’t do against Valley View.”
Defensively, Gill said the Wildcats’ tackling has to be on point and they have to be opportunistic by breaking on the ball and try to create turnovers.
“We have to make sure they’re not throwing over the top of us and make them nickle and dime us instead of giving up the big play,” Gill said. “They remind us a lot of Lindsay, but they’ve also got a huge running back.”
Gill said the team knows they are underdogs, but he knows it will embrace that roll.
“We have that example of the volleyball team that beat a number one seed and made it three rounds deep,” Gill said. “Yeah they’re good, but we don’t have to beat them 15 times. We just have to beat them once. On our wall, we’ve got a big sign that says respect all, fear none. Well, you’re either going to live that or we need to put a blanket over it.”
Eastland was upset by Whitesboro in the first round of the playoffs last season.
The Wildcats will play Eastland at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Decatur.
