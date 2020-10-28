The Sacred Heart Tigers are finding their game after having their season delayed and starting slow out of the gates with two losses.
The Tigers have posted back-to-back wins including their 24-16 win over Fort Worth Temple Christian on Friday, Oct. 23.
Starting quarterback Seth Swirczynski struggled with an injury so his brother Ryan who is just a freshman led the offense. Head coach Dale Schilling said that was a huge lift to the team.
“It was huge because we made so many stride on offense,” Schilling said. “Seth Swirczynski couldn’t move very well so his brother Ryan had over 180 yards rushing with three touchdowns and was 7-of-11 on passes. For a freshman, he did a great job and the kids rallied around him also. It was good for the team chemistry and we really bonded together when we had to. We knew this would be huge for seeding in the playoffs and for a district championship.”
Schilling lauded Ryan Swirczynski for his knowledge of the game and they drew up a new play Friday and it went for a 91-yard touchdown.
“He knows every position and knows what’s going on,” Schilling said. “He’s very in tune. He plays with so much confidence. When you know what you’re doing, you’re going to play with confidence. He’s got it. He stepped right in and the kids know that he’s been like this as a youngster growing up. Ryan also got a cramp in his leg and Seth had to come in for an entire drive and he stepped up.”
The Tigers’ defense was also a bright spot in the game and for the second straight week, the defense line was the star of the show.
“We had big stops on defense,” Schilling said. “We got an interception on our own end zone and they had a 3rd-and-goal on our 1-yard line and didn’t get in. We really grew up. Defensive tackle Michael Villa is doing a great job. He’s very coachable and he’s doing what he’s asked to do. He’s doing the dirty work and letting our linebackers run free. He is demanding double teams. He’s doing a great job.”
Schilling was also complimentary of the Tigers’ secondary which allowed them to get pressure on the quarterback with such good coverage. The tackling also improved from their win over DASCHE the week before.
The Tigers will play Weatherford Christian on Friday, Oct. 30, and Schilling said he hopes his team can cut down on the penalties this game.
Weatherford Christian operates out of the flex bone formation and they try to grind the clock down with its offense.
“You have to play sound, disciplined defense and we have to make sure we know our responsibilities,” Schilling said. “I think they’ll have a hard time matching our speed, especially if Seth is healthy and if we can get Jake Campbell at receiver or running back or in the secondary. We can’t let them control the game with their offense. We have to keep our offense on the field.”
