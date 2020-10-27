The Muenster Hornets are coming off a bye week after losing their first district game in six years to Windthorst.
The Hornets have two more regular season games to go before the playoffs begin and head coach Brady Carney said he and his coaching staff made a point to give them a bit of a reprieve during the bye week when it came to workouts.
“We didn’t do any live contact in the bye week after the Windthorst game,” Carney said. “It was a really physical game. We didn’t hit each other and we did a lot of stuff on dummies and barrels. Some people have already had a bye or lost a game due to COVID, but we were fortunate enough that we played eight straight games without a break. I hope they’ll come out and work hard.”
Carney said he hopes that his team gained confidence from their performance against Windthorst. Muenster fell 18-7, but Carney said the team played Windthorst close in his opinion.
Moreover, his team is focused on the rest of the season and improving every week.
“We knew we would have some bumps in the road, but we’ve gotten better,” Carney said. “Our goal is always to play in December and we have to win a few games to do that. We’re not worried about losing out district streak. We’re just trying to be the best team we can be. A loss is a loss and it’s never good, but I think we can take so positives from that game. It was 0-0 at halftime and I think it would have come down to the wire if we hadn’t given up the kick return in the second half.”
The Hornets, who sit at 5-3 on the season, are set to face Chico on Friday, Oct. 30. The Dragons are 1-6 on the season and Carney said they played Windthorst tough in the first half.
“I thought they played well and with a lot of effort and enthusiasm,” Carney said. “I’ve told the boys and they know that we’re going to get the best out of everybody as long as we let them hang around. If we let them hang around, they’ll continue to believe and play hard.”
The Dragons run an option offense that Carney said the Hornets haven’t seen a lot of. However, Carney said Muenster will likely meet Santo in the opening round of the playoffs and it also sports an option look.
So Friday’s game will be valuable experience and preparation for the Hornets.
“It’s a good game for us because we get to work on those type of plays if we do see Santo in the playoffs,” Carney said. “Our last game against Petrolia is tough too. That’s going to be a really good game for us headed to the playoffs, which I like.”
Carney said it’s imperative the team picks up momentum and peaks at the right time of the season.
One area the Hornets are hoping to iron out is their passing game. At times it was effective against Windthorst, but Carney said it got off to a slow start and the Hornets are hoping to amend that Friday against Chico.
“Going back and watching film, we had some passes we could have completed in the first half,” Carney said. “Trent [Anderle] did a better job in the second half, but hopefully we can have more success early because we’re going to need to in the playoffs.”
