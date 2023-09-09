Rain and storms forced delays in several games around the area Friday night, and forced the cancellation of Era's matchup vs. Alford.
Check back later today for recaps from Friday night's action. Here's the scoreboard:
Muenster 16 Windthorst 6
Pottsboro 49 Whitesboro 30
Callisburg 35 Lindsay 20
Tioga 66 Valley View 20
Sacred Heart plays on the road in Plano vs. John Paul II at noon Saturday.
Gainesville topped Hillcrest on the road Thursday, 28-21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.