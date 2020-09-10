Picking up their first win of the season last week against Vernon, the Gainesville Leopards are looking to make it two in a row when they host Aubrey at Leopard Stadium on Friday, Sept. 11.
The Chaparrals are 2-0 on the season after blowing out Burkburnett 55-7 to open the season and following that up with a 26-3 victory over Whitesboro.
Aubrey sports a run-heavy wing-T offense. Gainesville head coach James Polk said his secondary will have to play a big role in stopping the Chaparrals.
“They’re big and they want to run the ball and running the ball sets up them throwing the ball,” Polk said. “They’re very patient. All of us what the big play, but they’re very schematic with calling their plays. There isn’t a big variety, but they throw a lot of different looks at you to try to confuse you. What ends up happening with teams like this is the secondary gets closer and closer to the line to stop the run and then they throw over the top.”
Polk has run the wing-T offense for a large part of his career, so he feels comfortable trying to stop it.
“It has a lot of advantages, because this is the only time our kids will ever see it,” Polk said. “We don’t see cut blocks every week. All we see is that spread stuff, so that’s what makes it so hard to defend and hard to prepare for, even though it’s all so simple.”
With both the Leopards and Chaparrals leaning on their rushing attack, Polk is anticipating a fast game.
“They’re going to run the ball and we’re going to run the ball,” Polk said. “None of us are hurry-up. When you have an opportunity on offense, you have to go down and put something on the board. You don’t have time to go down there and stall out. You just can’t do that.”
The Leopards’ linebackers will also have to play a large role against Aubrey’s offense. Reading their keys and staying in their gaps will be paramount against the deceptive offense.
“They’ve got to trust their keys,” Polk said. “They have to get where they’re supposed to go. Where it becomes a problem is when [Aubrey] has several guys going different directions. We can’t get caught up looking where we shouldn’t. Their quarterback is really good because he’s run this offense since the seventh grade and he understands it.”
Aubrey runs a 4-3 defense that Polk said is similar to what the Leopards saw out of Caddo Mills.
“Their secondary is more athletic than what I thought Caddo Mills’ was,” Polk said.
The Leopards have put up over 340 yards of rushing offense the past two weeks with Jayce Morgan and CJ Feagins combining for 238 yards on 26 total carries.
Polk said the Leopards will try to find a weak player on Aubrey’s defense to try to exploit or a scheme flaw the Chaparrals might have.
He expects Gainesville to be tested in all areas of the field, but especially by Aubrey’s rare offensive looks.
“What they do offensively is unique and our kids have never seen it, so that’s what gets me,” Polk said. “We’ve got to make our calls, get lined up and go. We’ve got to be patient on defense and realize that they’re fine with getting 3 and a half yards. It gets tough to defend that knowing they might go for it on fourth down.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.