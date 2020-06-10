Gainesville athletic director James Polk and the Gainesville High School athletes were raring to go Monday morning at the indoor athletic facility to return to workouts after the University Interscholastic League recently announced high schools could host athletic activities.
Like many athletic directors around the county, Polk was concerned about how everything would go the first day, but after it was all said and done, he said it went well.
“I think we did a good job of getting ready with all the social distancing policies and procedures,” Polk said. “I thought we did a really good job of getting organized and getting in our groups to stay within our guidelines, but also get a really good workout in. The kids are all in because I think they have really realized that you never know and this could be it so they need to take advantage of this moment.”
While Polk said he does feel behind than if Gainesville would have had spring workouts, he isn’t too worried about where they currently stand.
“Doesn’t everybody else have to do it? Then it’s an even playing field and I’m good,” Polk said. “That’s how I feel. If you have an organized, good program and it’s not total changes every year and consistency on your staff, what’s there to worry about? Everybody we play can’t do much right now and everybody we play starts at the exact same time we do, so what’s the excuse?”
Gainesville had over 100 high school kids total at both of the two-hour sessions. Polk said that is a big change from four years ago when he first got to Gainesville.
“It just shows the program is growing and it shows that more people in the community are buying into what you’re trying to do because at the end of the day, we need help from the parents and the community to get kids up here and make sure they’re held accountable and where they should be at,” Polk said. “When I first got here, I was new so that trust hadn’t been built yet, but now with the support I have, things like this are happening which is good for us.”
Polk said before the coronavirus pandemic hit, he and the coaching staff was having to kick kids out at night so they could go home.
Now that athletics are back in relatively full swing, Polk said the vibe around the facilities is very positive.
The first day began with some stretching and warmups before everyone split into groups to work on agility training or weightlifting.
Polk said not having the spring to work on getting stronger set them back a bit, so now is a good chance to get caught up in that area.
“We’re working on some things that we wanted to change, but it’s really important for them to get here and buy in,” Polk said. “When you have an hour five days a week to get caught up, that’s a lot of time. As far as the weight room goes, it’s the basis of everything and being an athlete, period. The stronger you are, the more confident you are. I’m excited how they’ve been getting after it.”
With football and volleyball starting in August, those two sports have been taking priority in the sports-specific workouts.
“No other sport will start practicing while football and volleyball are going on because I don’t want those kids that play multiple sports to feel like they’re missing out,” Polk said. “They will at least start hearing terminology, which helps and they’ll learn how to recognize a formation. They can still learn how to pass and catch. The lineman can still work on their steps and clean that stuff up. It’s going to be good, but we just can’t do anything physically against each other.”
While Polk said he knows the athletes aren’t in shape yet, the goal for this week is to be completely organized and be as openly communicative as possible with the kids and the community.
“I have not received one phone call so far with times or what they are doing or social distancing and I think we’ve done a good job of getting information out,” Polk said.
As the Leopards move into the next few weeks and focus more and more on sports-specific training, Polk said the challenge will be figuring out at what pace to do it.
“We want to figure out how to manage the training for each sport and how to benefit from them,” Polk said. “I don’t want to roll it out there just to say we did it. I want to make sure we get quality out of the time, especially with the multiple-sport athletes.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
