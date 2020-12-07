The Gainesville Leopards were without their leading scorer on Friday, Dec. 4, and Saturday, Dec. 5, but several players stepped up and bolstered the Leopards’ offense.
Gainesville fell 58-49 to Texoma Christian on Friday, but bounced back with an 81-36 victory over the Red River Rattlers on Saturday.
In the Leopards’ win over Red River, they blew the doors off the gym in the first quarter with a 21-4 advantage and led 41-13 at halftime. Gainesville scored 19 points in the third quarter and 20 in the fourth to put together a consistent game from start to finish.
Gainesville’s Cason Evans led the team in scoring with 28 points while London Daniels posted 16 points.
Against Texoma Christian, the Leopards didn’t have as good of an offensive performance.
Gainesville trailed by just one point at halftime, but Texoma Christian outscored the Leopards in both the third and fourth quarter, including a 21-15 advantage in the final frame that proved too much for Gainesville.
Head coach Jeff Wolf said he was disappointed with the loss, particularly with the Leopards’ inability to take care of the ball.
“I was disappointed with how we played as a group. We just had too many mistakes. I was pleased with some offensive rebounds, so that was a positive, but we had too many turnovers and mistakes with rotations on defenses. We just made bad choices of where to throw the ball and how to throw the ball.”
The Leopards would get headed in the right direction offensively, but turnovers stunted any consistent momentum they built.
“We were missing 20 points a game from Tre Lawson, but we did have some other guys step and score,” Wolf said. “He’s 20 points and 14 rebounds a game, so that alone is tough to lose. Plus, he’s a senior. I did have a freshman London Daniels step up and him getting the experience was good for him. He’s going to be a good player. He just needs the experience.”
Without Lawson, the Leopards’ defense was missing a shot-blocking presence in the paint.
“I didn’t think our defense was terrible, but it wasn’t good enough to win,” Wolf said. “It was average. We got called for a lot of fouls and I feel like when you lose foul battle, that determines the outcome of the game a lot.”
Gainesville will begin district play against Anna on Friday, Dec. 18. In the meantime, the Leopards will have four more games to tune up.
As the Leopards continue non-district play, minimizing their turnovers is a priority according to Wolf, who said he felt his team should have beaten Texoma Christian.
“Texoma was better than us tonight,” Wolf said. “We definitely competed, but we didn’t play to our full potential. I’m optimistic about it. We’ve got to keep on working.”
Gainesville travel to Jacksboro on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
