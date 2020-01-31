The Gainesville Leopards soccer team had been riding high the past few games, picking up five wins in five tilts.
But the Leopards have hit a lull their past two games, dropping a 4-0 decision to Decatur and most recently, a 3-2 loss at the hands of Sherman on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
The loss stung even worse because Gainesville had a 2-0 lead midway through the second half.
“Sherman was a good team,” Gainesville head coach Danny Franco said. “They were fast. They were organized. They had a good 11. They didn’t really have a weak spot. It was good competition for what we’ll face in district. It wasn’t a hard or easy game, but it was a game we should have won.”
Jaime Guerrero opened the scoring for Gainesville and after Cesar Garcia was fouled inside the box, a penalty kick goal from Guerrero made it 2-0.
However, the final 15 minutes saw a shooting gallery from Sherman, leading to three goals.
Franco said the lack of energy killed the Leopards.
“The plays that hurt us was lack of desire and effort to stop Sherman’s opportunities,” Franco said. “It was a crazy game with the wind. Looking back after watching film, the wind wasn’t a big deal in the first half. Halftime comes, then the wind is blowing 20 or 30 miles per hour. We were fine at first, but then we had to go against the wind and we couldn’t get the ball out. We basically defended the whole second half.”
The Leopards’ defense began to fall back, which Franco said invited even more pressure from Sherman.
“They were right on top of us the whole time and with the wind, every time they would send the ball straight up and they would beat us to the ball,” Franco said. “We didn’t close the space and they were able to have some nice shots, some upper 90s and lower 90s, to beat us. It was frustrating. We should have stopped them defensively.”
Franco said he hopes the team can learn from experience with the wind.
After the game, Gainesville was visibly frustrated and Franco said that feeling carried over to the next few practices.
As for how the Leopards can move forward as they start district play, Franco said he believes the effort and desire will be restored.
“I know they were hurt and you could tell in practice that it was quiet and dull, but they’re motivated,” Franco said. “They should be fired up to go.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com
