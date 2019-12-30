The Gainesville Leopards closed out the North Central Texas College Tournament with a win over Bells and a loss to Sanger to finish 2-2 overall.
The Leopards opened the tournament with a 65-37 win over Era on Thursday, Dec. 26 to advance to the winner’s bracket before falling 57-42 to Fort Worth Trinity Valley on Friday, Dec. 27.
Gainesville rebounded with a 56-48 win over Bells later Friday night before losing to Sanger 66-54 to close out their four-game stretch Saturday, Dec. 28.
Overall, Gainesville head coach Jeff Wolf was happy with what he saw out of his team.
“Against Bells, our defense was tremendous,” Wolf said. “They scored most of their points in the fourth quarter. We just battled and against Bells, they hit four 3s in the fourth quarter to make it closer. We held them to 27 points in the first three quarters.”
After falling to Trinity Valley, Wolf was impressed with his team’s ability to put that loss behind them and defeat Bells.
“We came back the same day and bounced back,” Wolf said. “It was a really good win for us to be honest. Our offense was coming off our defense and through transition. The free throws at the end really helped us. I just wanted us to come back that night and play hard. We played for each other and looked for each other.”
Wolf said the Leopards’ offense is making strides, but at the end of the day, the defense is what propels Gainesville.
“We try to score in transition to make it easier,” Wolf said. “The offense is coming along. Anytime you shoot the ball better, your offense looks good. We want to get offensive rebounds too. We need to continue to block out and take pride on not giving up offensive rebounds at the end.”
The Leopards were without a few players against Sanger and Wolf said he thought the number of games played in such a short period did wear on them.
The Leopards are 10-6 on the season and Wolf said he hopes his team continues to stay tied together.
Gainesville’s junior varsity also was able to get in some valuable experience and Wolf said that group is also maturing.
“I was very proud of them too and they competed against varsity teams with just seven players,” Wolf said. “We’re just trying to get them to learn how to compete at a higher level. Our JV is a really good team, but just young. They need to continue to play together and get to a higher level.”
Gainesville will immediately be tested again on Tuesday, Dec. 31, against Muenster, which won the NCTC Tournament with a 62-54 win over Denison in overtime.
“They’re a really good team and they play really well together,” Wolf said. “We’re definitely going to have to take care of the ball and block their big guys out to stay in the game.”
