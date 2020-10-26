The Gainesville Leopards’ golf team had its spring season cut short due to the pandemic, but it got a chance to hit the links again this fall.
The Leopards recently competed in the Bronco Shootout at Turtle Hill Golf Course in Muenster and it gave head coach Blake Crutsinger confidence in his team as it prepares for the spring season.
The Lady Leopards were the only full team to participate in the tournament, but they posted a total score of 431, which Crutsinger said showed they have made strides since the previous spring season.
“They hit some really good golf shots,” Crutsinger said. “They struggled at times, especially when you’re dealing with 25 to 30 mph wind, but they are learning how to navigate a golf course and try to eliminate some costly shots. They’re playing smarter. They are realizing you don’t have to go for everything on every shot. They can punch out from the trees or layup, so I just think their golf game has matured quite a bit.”
Brittney Magallanes and Desiree Stephens led the team with rounds of 105. Kim Gomez shot a 109 while Vanessa Victorio put up a 112 and Yasmin Ortiz shot a 119.
“I was really proud of them,” Crutsinger said. “This is the third golf tournament they played in this fall and this is the fifth year we’ve played fall golf. They played well and they knew it was the last tournament in the fall. They didn’t complain about the wind. They kept plugging and put up some really good scores.”
On the boys’ side, the Leopards had two players place in the top six.
Sophomore Drew Schoenhofer came in third place with his round of 87 while sophomore Hunter Galabenski came in sixth with his score of 91.
While the Leopards were unable to field a full boys team, Crutsinger said part of that has to do with other sports going on right now.
He said he has hope for a solid spring season for them.
“Most of the kids that play spring golf are involved in football,” Crutsinger said. “Sophomore Drew shot 87. He played really good. He had an eagle and a couple birdies, so he played pretty good golf. Hunter shot a 91. He plays a lot with his grandfather, so he’s been around the course. He’s got a good short game and his iron play was pretty good. He played pretty solid golf for it being so windy.”
The wind can have a strong effect on the conditions and the play, Crutsinger said.
“There are a few holes where it’s pretty wide open, but with the wind the kids were facing, no course plays easy in that kind of wind,” Crutsinger said. “There are a couple elevated par 3s and the wind will mess with that. There are also a couple par 5s where you’re hitting dead into the wind. There are also a few tight holes as well. I thought the course was in pretty good shape and the greens were pretty good.”
Crutsinger said any amount of practice is important, especially after having the season cut short in the spring.
“If you’re going to get to the level we want to get to, you have to take advantage of playing whenever you can,” Crutsinger said. “With COVID-19, nothing is guaranteed. We didn’t get to have a district golf tournament because of that last year and I sure hope that doesn’t happen again. The UIL allows you a certain amount of tournaments and it’s impossible to play eight tournaments in the spring. So it’s nice to spread them out in the fall. It’s good to use it as a measuring stick to see how they will be in the spring season.”
The girls team was poised to make its second trip to the regional golf tournament last season and Crutsinger said the team has eyes on doing it this upcoming spring season.
Overall, both the girls and boys teams has shown potential from top to bottom.
“I’m excited,” Crutsinger said. “Right now, we’ve got seven girls that played and two boys. Our golf numbers are on the rise and some of them had never been on a golf course to play before the fall. To see how these kids have progressed has been great. Some it’s their third year playing and some it’s their first year. To see how much better they’ve gotten is fun and exciting.”
