In their first tournament of the season, the Gainesville Lady Leopards golf team shook off the rust and opened with a strong performance in the Pilot Point Bearcat Invitational at the Gainesville Municipal Golf Course.
The Lady Leopards finished in fourth place and senior Desiree Stephens was second on the team with her round of 106. Stephens said it was nice to be able to clear the cobwebs after a several months off.
“I felt like I played pretty good,” Stephens said. “I thought I did really good for the first tournament and I really love this course. It’s one of my favorites to play on. I’ve been able to practice on it and it’s nice to have that familiarity. The more you play, the easier it gets. The biggest challenge is having it go far to the left or right. It could be the lack of muscle memory. It takes a little to jog that memory.”
Stephens said she was pleased with how she played overall.
“I did pretty good on my drives and my putting wasn’t too hard and it got better as the day went on,” Stephens said. “Overall I felt good about it.”
Stephens knows there is room for improvement. Her top score is 101 and she said she’s shooting for breaking 100 in the coming tournaments.
“The best way I could improve is to practice more and if I were able to shake off the rust a bit better,” Stephens said. “My main goal is to hit under 100. That’s something I want to accomplish. I’m looking forward to having a fun season. It’s my senior year and I’m just going to enjoy it as much as I can. The 106 I shot shows the rust.”
Brittney Magallanes led the team with a 105, while Kim Gomez shot a 117, Ava Blaskovich shot a 119 and Vanessa Victorio shot a 120.
Head coach Blake Crutsinger has no doubt that Stephens will make big strides this season.
“Desiree has been with us since junior high and she has taken some private lessons in the past,” Crutsinger said. “She’s come a long way. She hits some really good shots. The rust got her on a couple holes, but she’s a really good kid. She’s working to be a veterinarian. She’s going to break 100 easy. I have a little bit loftier goals for her.
“I want to see her in the low 90 range. She’s got the right mindset. By the time we get to district, as long as she gets to keep practicing and playing, I think she’s going to end up in the low 90s.”
Crutsinger said being able to play a fall tournament was integral to the team’s success this spring season.
“All the girls played in those fall tournaments and that’s huge for them,” Crutsinger said. “The spring season isn’t long enough to get the eight maximum tournaments that the UIL allows you to get in. For us to get out in the fall and play in those tournaments, it gets those jitters out. We’re working toward trying to win a district championship and make the regional tournament.”
Gainesville followed up their fourth-place finish in the Bearcat Invitational with a fourth-place finish in the fifth annual Rex Wagoner Memorial Golf Tournament last week.
Magallanes and Blaskovich each posted rounds of 103 while Gomez improved with a round of 108.
“I’m really excited about this group,” Crutsinger said. “They would have made it to regionals last year had we not got cut short due to COVID. I think this group shows a lot of potential. Everything they did was fixable. I see us getting below the 400 mark.”
