The Gainesville Lady Leopards soccer team had a productive time hosting their tournament the Big Red Classic, going 2-1 in their three games.
But the one loss to Godley – a 2-0 defeat – was particularly deflating to Gainesville as the Lady Leopards surrendered two goals to the same player in two brief lapses of defense.
Head coach Danny Franco said the two wins were nice, but the loss stings more.
“We had our good moments, but I think our two letdowns killed the tournament for us,” Franco said. “Overall, after having two weeks off and coming into the tournament, it was a good performance. We had our good moments on the ball offensively, but you could tell there was some rustiness we had to shake off.”
The team was in quarantine for two weeks before resuming play in the tournament and Franco said the Lady Leopards had to get back into shape and ramp up their speed of their game.
Gainesville took down Boswell 4-1 in the opening game Friday, Jan. 22, but fell flat in a 2-0 loss to Godley later in the day.
The win over Boswell saw the Lady Leopards full of excitement, but Franco said they wore down as the game went along due to a lack of conditioning.
The Lady Leopards won their final game 5-1 over Southwest, but despite the lopsided win, his team didn’t play up to its standards.
“We got better as the tournament went on,” Franco said. “The last game, we were playing down to our opponent and we were sloppy and lazy, but it was kind of the situation we were in. We saw that Bridgeport beat Godley and we needed Godley to win, which kind of caught everybody by surprise and you could see everybody’s morale go down before the game.”
Bridgeport downed Godley in the game prior to the Lady Leopards’ matchup with Southwest which eliminated Gainesville’s chances of qualifying for the championship game.
Franco said he could tell the team’s shoulders slumped knowing it wouldn’t be able to win its home tournament.
“That’s what happens when you don’t take care of business,” Franco said. “You get punished sometimes. It was still ugly at times. It took us 20 minutes to score against Southwest and we weren’t taking care of the ball. We didn’t have the same movement or energy that we had in other games. When you have those bad moments, you lose your chance to show everybody you’re the best team.”
Franco said he felt like the Lady Leopards were the best team in the tournament, but their loss to Godley eliminated their chance of proving it in the championship.
Gainesville will host Argyle on Friday, Jan. 29. The Lady Eagles were a previous district rival of Gainesville’s in the past and Franco knows just how dangerous they can be.
The goal moving forward will be to maintain more consistency both offensively and defensively.
“It should be a good game,” Franco said. “They are doing well and they’ve got the majority of their players coming back from last year. It could be somebody we see in the playoffs. We need to be better defensively because Argyle is going to have a lot of chances. We’ve got to be better as a unit. We’ve got to control and contain their attack and try not to let up so many goals.”
