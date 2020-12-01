The Gainesville Lady Leopards are looking at this season as a foundation-laying year. They’ve got a wealth of young players and at times have shown spurts of greatness, but they are still finding their way as they continue non-district play.
The last game for Gainesville was a 58-16 defeat at the hands of Pottsboro, but head coach Shaun Weaver said she was proud of how her team kept fighting.
“We play hard,” Weaver said. “We’re still working on our offenses and defenses, but the girls battle. We’re just trying to increase our fundamental skill set, find a way to score and contain people.”
The Lady Leopards have three returning players from last season in Natalie Gutierrez, Yasmine Peralta and Aaliyah Henry.
“Yasmine was on the all-defensive team in all-district and she’s a really versatile player for us,” Weaver said. “Aaliyah is really stepping up. She’s getting in there, battling and getting rebounds. Once we can put her game together, we’ll be pretty good there. We’ve also got girls coming off the bench and playing well for us.”
While their game rounds into shape, Weaver said the team chemistry is one of the bright spots.
“We’re not yelling at each other or getting down on each other,” Weaver said. “It’s all positive. I always tell them, as long as we battle and have fun, we’ll be OK. We go into battle with what we have and I feel we have great, hard-working young ladies.”
In the Lady Leopards’ loss to Pottsboro, they struggled to take care of the ball as the Lady Cardinals forced several turnovers that lead to easy transition baskets.
Weaver said they are still trying to clean that area of their game up along with a few other facets.
“We need to take better care of the ball and also we gave up too many offensive rebounds, so they need to crash the boards more,” Weaver said. “They’ve got to get comfortable playing with each other. We just need to keep going over our offenses and right now we’re trying to run backdoor cuts on people because nobody is comfortable. We lost our top two scorers last year, so we need somebody to step up.”
Part of the remedy for the offensive struggles will be more passing and less dribbling, Weaver said.
“The quicker we can take our two hard dribbles and pass it ahead, we can advance quicker,” Weaver said. “We’re just trying to get more shots off.”
The Lady Leopards still have a ways to go before they begin district play so in the meantime Weaver is going to keep shuffling the deck to see what works.
“We’re trying different things,” Weaver said. “We’re trying to see what personnel works best. We’ve got time to go back to the drawing board. This is pretty much our tournament season since that was canceled, so we’re going to take our losses now, but we’re going to get better as we do it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.