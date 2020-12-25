The Gainesville Lady Leopards are still a work in progress and their district isn’t doing them any favors. Gainesville matched up with first-place Melissa on Tuesday, Dec. 22, and while the Lady Leopards fell 74-17, there were flashes of positivity and growth.
Head coach Shaun Weaver said the team had a good practice and shoot around Monday, but the Lady Leopards’ slow start that included an 18-2 advantage by Melissa was their undoing.
“The practice didn’t convert today, but if anything, the girls always play hard,” Weaver said. “We may get lost in transition and in defense, but they play hard. We focused on our press break because we knew Melissa was going to be athletic and run through the passes. Their transition defense was awesome, so give them credit where credit is due. We worked on the press, but we weren’t able to get where we were supposed to be.”
Melissa led 40-6 at halftime and outscored Gainesville 34-11 in the second half, but Weaver said the Lady Leopards took care of the ball better and dealt with Melissa’s press better as the game progressed.
“We were able to get into the half court after breaking the press,” Weaver said. “We got the transition we needed to get into a half-court set. We’ve shortened our passes and we’re dribble-reversing instead of making long passes so we can build off of that.”
The Lady Leopards were led by eight points from Aaliyah Henry and Weaver said she played well after a slow start.
“She is one of our leaders and one of our three captains,” Weaver said. “When she gets going, she’s awesome. She has come a long way since her freshman year. She’s able to put the ball on the floor a little bit and try to go score and make something happen for us.”
Gainesville capped off the game with a successful execution of their offense that led to a wide-open Grayce Ervin layup.
“Spread high” hasn’t always worked, but Weaver said it was nice to see the ball go through the hoop and for the team to carry out the play the way it was designed.
“We were supposed to run that throughout the game and like I told the kids, we’re going through growing pains and we’re going to take our lumps, but it’s important that we show improvement and we work hard,” Weaver said. “It worked and it was a good way to close out the game.”
As the Lady Leopards continue through the first half of district play, Weaver said they will continue to focus on their progress and building confidence.
“This is a very tough district and adding Van Alstyne made it even tougher,” Weaver said. “There are great coaches and great athletes. It’s exciting just to be able to compete with them. That’s what I tell the girls is as long as we’re playing better and playing hard, we’re going to get another shot at them next year. We have to block out. We give up way too many second shots.”
