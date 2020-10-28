The roller coaster football season continues for the Gainesville Leopards. After missing two games earlier this season due to a positive coronavirus test on the team, the Leopards had to postpone last Thursday’s tilt against Wichita Falls Hirschi due to another positive test.
Thankfully, the Leopards still get to play this week and it couldn’t be in a bigger game. Gainesville will travel to Lake Worth on Friday, Oct. 29, with a chance to clinch a playoff spot.
But they’ll have to do it without any practice. The entire team has been in quarantine and forced to communicate in different ways, but that isn’t stopping head coach James Polk and his coaching staff from getting their kids ready to play.
“If we win, we’re in the playoffs, but if we lose, we’re out,” Polk said. “We’ve talked them through messages, email, Zoom and text messages. I explained it to them last Thursday. I had to tell them that we weren’t playing as we were getting on the bus. I just explained to them that this is the scenario now guys. We don’t get to practice and we get to show up Friday and go play.
“I’ve always been one to not have excuses and to look on the bright side. This is just another life lesson these guys have to go through. I have all the faith in the world that our kids will be OK, but at the end of the day we still have to go do it.”
The Leopards will not get any reps in any practices this week and will have to be ready to play the most important game of the season.
Polk said they can plan all they want, but it will be a challenge without any physical practice.
“You can talk to them and show them how the other team might do things, but after our last deal after Alvarado, you could tell we hadn’t practiced,” Polk said. “We had all the false start penalties, jumping offsides and fumbles. You could tell. I’ve been going over with them about getting mental reps and see what you’re supposed to do.”
Despite all the challenges, Polk is optimistic his team will rise to the occasion against Lake Worth, which is 5-4 on the season and is coming off a 44-14 win over Burkburnett on Oct. 23.
Gainesville (2-4) is also coming off a win over Burkburnett. The Leopards downed the Bulldogs 49-29 on Oct. 16 for their first district win of the season.
“I’m highly confident our kids will persevere,” Polk said. “It’s been an up and down season of having to make last minute changes, but because of the things we’ve had to deal with, something is good is going to come from this. It’s our time to have something good to happen to us. We are coming off a positive and a good performance so that helps a lot.”
The Lake Worth Bullfrogs will sport multiple defensive looks, which Polk said could mean they are still trying to find their stride on that side of the ball.
Offensively, the Bullfrogs run a spread look and the Leopards have experience dealing with that this season.
Moreover, the Leopards will try to keep it simple Friday.
“You’re constantly playing a chess match with what they’re doing,” Polk said. “The key to the game is being as simple as possible to be effective and not trying to get too fancy. We can’t afford to be fancy because we’re not practicing. We’re going to be very vanilla and do what we know our kids can do. If we can make the playoffs and win, these kids deserve a documentary. I think I’ve done enough talking with these guys about life and dealing with adversity. With everything we’ve been through, I think something good is going to happen.”
Reach Patrick Hayslip at sports@gainesvilleregister.com
