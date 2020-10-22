The Gainesville Leopards’ football schedule continues to change. After the Leopards had to cancel games against Aubrey and Van Alstyne earlier in the season, another Gainesville High School football player has received a lab-confirmed positive test for the COVID-19 virus.
Gainesville was scheduled to travel to Wichita Falls Hirschi on Thursday, Oct. 22, for a key district game, but that game will be rescheduled if deemed necessary for district seeding according to a post on social media by Gainesville Independent School District.
“It’s not frustrating,” GISD superintendent DesMontes Stewart said. “You hate to see the games get canceled, especially with game getting canceled earlier this season. This is our reality. I expected something like this to happen in all our sports. We’ll look to make this game up on Nov. 6. It is what it is with this pandemic. We’ll continue to focus on the safety of our kids.”
The entire football team will be quarantined effective immediately and that those who purchased tickets to the game will receive a refund from the ticketing company, which could take up to 7 to 10 days.
Close contact, or exposure, is defined as being directly exposed to infectious secretions such as being coughed on while not wearing a mask or face shield or being within six feet for a cumulative duration of 15 minutes while not wearing a mask or face shield at any time in
the past 14 days at the same time the person infected was contagious.
Someone is considered contagious beginning 48 hours before symptoms appear.
Gainesville is still on schedule to play its JV and varsity games against Lake Worth on Friday, Oct. 30.
The Leopards will travel to Lake Worth on Friday for a 7 p.m. tilt.
Gainesville needs one more win to clinch a playoff spot, so the game against Hirschi could be an afterthought if other games play out a certain way.
Stewart said he was happy with how careful the team and staff have been in regards COVID-19 protocols.
“I think coach [James] Polk and his staff are doing a great job adhering to all the protocols to make sure everyone is safe,” Stewart said. “I’m 100% pleased with not only our program, but all of our staff to make sure everyone is safe.”
