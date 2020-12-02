Taking a lead from the jump, the Gainesville Leopards never trailed, but were also never in full control of their tilt against Whitesboro on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
They held just a five-point lead that quickly evaporated early in the third quarter and from that point forward, each team exchanged leads.
But it was the Leopards that hit the clutch shots in the fourth quarter as they were able to fend off the Whitesboro comeback for a 40-35 victory.
Gainesville head coach Jeff Wolf said he was proud of how the team stayed with its game plan, even when the Bearcats looked as if they might usurp the lead the Leopards had built.
“We fought hard and they really wanted to win,” Wolf said. “We battled the whole game and defensively, we did pretty good too. We held them to 35 points. We came out a little flat in the third quarter and had some turnovers that got Whitesboro back in the game. Of course, you don’t want to lose any lead, but I knew we would continue to fight.”
Gainesville led 16-11 at halftime and Wolf said it was the Leopards’ defensive energy that helped build them the advantage.
“We held them to just 11 points and that was impressive,” Wolf said. “The boys played hard and they made it difficult on Whitesboro to make shots. I thought we were a little bit more athletic than them and we used that to our advantage. We hounded the ball.”
The game was tied 29-29 at the end of the third quarter, but a key spurt by the Leopards’ offense gave them enough breathing room to hold off Whitesboro down the stretch.
Senior guard Bubbie Hardin’s layup with 2:30 remaining in the game made it 36-33 in favor of Gainesville and then senior post Tre Lawson’s post move extended the lead to five points at 38-33 with 1:51 left in the game.
Whitesboro answered with a layup from Major Ledbetter, who led the Bearcats with 13 points – 11 of which came in the second half.
That cut the Gainesville lead back to 38-35.
Gainesville’s Hardin, who was second on the team in scoring with 16 points including a clutch 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, was sent to the free-throw line three straight times. He missed the first two, but a key offensive rebound gave him another chance and his free throw made it 39-35 with just under 28 seconds left.
The Leopards conjured another offensive rebound and Lawson, who led all players in scoring with 18 points on 8-of-16 shooting, split his pair of attempts at the line to give Gainesville the 40-35 edge.
“We did what we had to do to win the game,” Wolf said. “There was a point where Whitesboro could have taken the lead, but we just kind of pushed off from them. Even though we missed those free throws, we got those offensive rebounds. We were still battling. It was huge. It was like a turnover basically.”
Gainesville finished the game shooting just under 46% from the field, but shot just 1-for-10 from 3-point range.
After the game, Wolf told his team that he loved them, that he was proud of them and that they still have work to do.
Gainesville outrebounded the Bearcats 35-32, but Wolf said there is still room for improvement there.
“I just wanted them to know that win, lose or draw that I love them,” Wolf said. “Anytime you win, it’s exciting for the program. To be a good basketball program on any level, you’ve got to rebound. It’s been decent, but I want to hang our hat on being a good rebounding team.”
The Leopards moved to 3-3 on the season with the win and will host Texoma Christian at 6:15 on Friday, Dec. 4.
