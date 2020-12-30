In their first game of the season, the Gainesville Leopards soccer team was sluggish and tentative.
It took until the final 15 seconds of the game to earn their first shot on goal which came via a penalty kick that was unsuccessful.
Gainesville dropped a 2-0 decision to Wichita Falls and head coach Danny Franco said his players’ effort was never in question.
“I thought we had some good moments on the ball where we created and some defensive moments where we were able to keep them at bay, but I think throughout the game, we couldn’t get that final pass off,” Franco said. “We were a step too slow on our decision making to be a threat. We played hard, we competed and we didn’t make it easy on them. We were just missing that final piece to get us that chance.”
As for why the Leopards were so cautious offensively, Franco chalked it up to early season cobwebs.
“We would get the ball into the final third of the field and we have good players one on one, but every time they had a chance to beat someone one on one, they were looking to pass for someone else to do it,” Franco said. “We’ve just got to be more selfish. I’ve told them before that I’d rather them lose the ball trying to make something happen than be tentative and give the ball away.”
Two lapses in the Leopards’ defense directly led to the two surrendered goals.
First, the Coyotes’ top player exploited the Leopards’ back line and made a pinpoint shot through the Leopards’ legs for the first goal.
Second, another indecisive play fed the Coyotes’ counter and a back-post run was capitalized on for a goal.
Franco said he hopes his team learns to not just clear the ball when pressured. Instead, he wants his players to take a breath and read the defense.
“I think some of the players felt the pressure, but overall I think it was a good performance,” Franco said. “Defensively we did fine. Anytime they had chances on us, we were able to make tackles and our shape with our midfielders. Sometimes there were gaps between the midfielders and our defenders, but with Wichita Falls’ firepower, we kept them at bay.”
With the Leopards having just one game under their belt, Franco said there is still much to work on. Still, the Leopards have high hopes for a run to the state tournament.
Last season was cut short due to the beginning of the pandemic. The Leopards took the district championship, but never got to play a playoff game.
That fire to prove themselves still burns hot.
“We only lost two starters and everybody is back,” Franco said. “They talk about state a lot and they think they can make a run at state and I think we can do it. We just have to work on those little mistakes. Wichita Falls may be the best team we play all year. They are well organized. They had 11 players that are good and they didn’t have a weak spot.
“We have a bad taste in our mouth and they wanted to see what we could do. This is probably the best offseason I’ve had with them in my four years. We just have to put everything together to make that run.”
The Leopards will get back to play Monday, Jan. 4, with a home tilt against Anna at 5:30 p.m. Franco said his team is still rounding into playing shape.
“I think we’ll get there the more games we play when we start to play two games a week,” Franco said. “We’re still trying to hit our stride fitness wise. We’ve got to clear up the disconnections we had between each of our lines and the communication.”
