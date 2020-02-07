Games haven’t been falling the Gainesville Leopards’ way recently as they have been mired in a three-game losing streak.
On Tuesday, Feb. 4, the Leopards got back in the win column as they used a late goal to secure 2-0 victory over Bridgeport.
While it was nice to get back to winning, Gainesville head coach Danny Franco said they should have done better.
“I was a little upset with the guys at halftime because we weren’t taking our opportunities when we had them,” Franco said. “We went up 1-0 before the half, but we had the wind and I knew how good Bridgeport was in the midfield. I wanted to get one or two more goals to have that cushion when we played against the wind. We were careless in front of the goal and we had a bunch of free kicks and corners, and we were wasteful with them.”
Gainesville took the 1-0 lead on a Jamie Guerrero goal, but Franco was quick to credit the defense for keeping the Leopards in the game.
“Defensively, we kept them in check,” Franco said. “We were never really worried or threatened. Since the Decatur loss, the defense has taken more ownership and taken up its level of play. They’ve been pretty stout the past few games and I’m proud of the control in the midfield. We just have to be more ruthless in front of the goal.”
Jose Monsivais claimed the second goal of the game for the Leopards in the final 15 minutes as he took several touches dribbling down the right sideline before moving into the center of the field and ripping a shot into the top-left corner of the goal.
Franco said Monsivais, who also set up the first goal with his speed on the outside of the field, is finding his offense at the right time.
“He’s been one of our most consistent players this year and the past two years he was playing forward, but this year I’ve been playing him as an outside midfielder just so we could have that direct play and use his speed on the wings,” Franco said. “Right now, he leads us in assists and he’s always a constant threat down the sideline. It’s good for him to get that goal because he’s had a lot of assists.”
Gainesville had scored just three goals while it was stuck in its three-game skid, but Monsivais’s goal was a great example of the type of scoring threats the Leopards will need as they transition into district play and the playoffs.
“You’re going to need those special goals that make a difference,” Franco said. “It’s good to have it in the game, so he knows that it’s there. Sometimes in practice you can do it, but you’re scared you won’t be able to do it in a game. It’s good for the team to see to take a chance sometimes and you’ll hit it and get lucky.”
Gainesville begins district play Friday, Feb. 14 against Anna and Franco said the team is trending toward its desired form.
“Possession has always been there, but it’s been that final ball we need to score and defensively we’re getting there,” Franco said. “We’re going in the right direction. We just have to keep going and stay level-headed when we get there.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.