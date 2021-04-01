In their second playoff game, the Gainesville Leopards soccer team saw a familiar formula play out against Benbrook.
Much like they did in their opening-round showdown against Lake Worth, the Leopards had trouble finding their footing but still took a 1-0 lead to halftime.
Gainesville scored two more goals in the second half to pick up their second straight 3-0 victory Tuesday, March 30, to advance to the Class 4A regional quarterfinal game against Castleberry.
Gainesville head coach Danny Franco said the Leopards did well to brush off their slow start and emerge with the win.
“I’m proud of the guys,” Franco said. “It was a tough, physical game against a very tall team. We were able to deal with that adversity. We started kind of slow and the guys were able to react and settle down and put the game away.”
The Leopards used a late, first-half goal from senior forward Jose Monsivais to take a lead to halftime, where Franco reminded his team to take a breath and string together some creative offense.
“We scored with like five minutes left before halftime and it was good to relieve the pressure and let them settle down because you could tell the guys were playing tense,” Franco said. “A lot of the errors we were making were because of nerves. We were able to relax and I told them to stop being so rushed. We just have to play a little quicker. They would counter our mistakes and I felt like we were getting the ball to our forwards enough. We would try to go out wide or go backwards.”
Things could have unraveled for the Leopards as their top goal scorer on the season Gabriel Nevarez broke his wrist in the first half.
Monsivais shouldered the scoring weight as he delivered two more goals in the second half to complete his hat trick and close out the win for Gainesville.
“It hurts to lose Gabriel, because he’s a big focal point on our attack,” Franco said. “He’s either scoring or creating for us. I think the guys saw his injury and reacted. Last year, Gabriel went down for us and Jose carried the load for us and when Jose went down, Gabriel stepped up. The second and third goal, Jose beat two or three guys and scored. When you have players like Jose, you always have those moments.”
Gainesville, the fifth-ranked team in Class 4A, will face No. 4 ranked Castleberry on Friday, April 2. Franco said he thinks not being favored to win the game will take some of the pressure off his team. As a result, he expects the Leopards to have a strong chance of advancing to the regional semifinal game for the first time in six years.
“It will relieve some pressure off them and I think it will be a different situation,” Franco said. “The guys can play with something to prove now because people are doubting them. We just need to keep playing our game. We can still dominate possession. I think we can beat Castleberry and I think we’re the better team from what I’ve seen on film. We just have to keep performing.”
