Days after suffering their first district loss of the season, the Gainesville Leopards came back with a vengeance Monday, March 9, against Bonham.
After taking a two-goal lead in the first half, the Leopards blew the doors off the game with five second-half goals to earn a 7-1 victory and clinch the District 9-4A championship.
The very first goal the Leopards set this season was to claim back the district title they won two years ago and head coach Danny Franco said it was nice to check that off the list.
“It’s been two years since we won and it’s the third time we’ve ever won one in the history of the program,” Franco said. “I knew we had a chance to do something special and I told them let’s not let this opportunity go. We’ve been working hard and I guess you could say we won pretty convincingly. I’m proud of the guys. It shows all the effort and work they’ve put in since December.”
Franco said he could tell going into the season that the team was driven to reclaim their place at the top of the district.
“Last year, there was a lot of self-doubt and not a lot of confidence, so it was a lot of me trying to build them back up and show them what they’re capable of and get back to where we belong,” Franco said.
The seven goals scored against Bonham were a season high.
Michael Fernandez opened up the scoring with a free-kick goal and Israel Carrasco gave the Leopards a two-goal lead.
Carrasco added a second in the second half while Jose Monsivais and Jaime Guerrero each added a pair of goals.
Franco said the race for the team scoring title is still neck and neck between Carrasco, Monsivais and Guerrero.
“It’s good to see them competing within each other to see who can get the most goals and most assists,” Franco said. “It just shows the depth we have and most times looking at our teams, there’s only one guy that carries the load, but we’ve got three guys that are scoring equally. There are always a few options other teams have to worry about.”
Despite taking the 2-0 lead to halftime, Franco said it was closer than it should have been.
“We had three or four one-on-one opportunities that we didn’t finish,” Franco said. “We had an opportunity to clinch on Friday, but I didn’t know if it would be another game that the other team would counter on us. I didn’t want the guys to crack under pressure, but once we got the third goal in the second half, we got comfortable and more loose and you could tell the guys relaxed the rest of the game.”
On Friday, March 6, Gainesville (13-6-1) dropped a 3-1 decision to Melissa at home, so Franco was happy to see his team bounce back after the loss. He also said he was glad the team hopefully learned a lesson before the playoffs begin.
“We were riding such a high going into Friday’s game and then we were kind of brought back down to earth,” Franco said. “It was kind of a blessing in disguise, you could say. We were looking too far ahead. It was good to get that humble defeat so we know what can happen if we loose focus or get lazy.”
Gainesville will host Celina on Monday, March 16, in the final regular season game before playoffs.
The Leopards flattened Celina 4-0 the first time around and Franco said in order to keep his team focused, all he has to do is remind the Leopards of their loss to Melissa.
“We don’t want to go into playoffs with a loss as our last game,” Franco said. “I’m just reminding them about how bad last week was and how poor our practices were. Nothing is going to be given to us just because we won district. You still have to go out there and work and earn any type of run you make in the playoffs.”
