Coming home is always special to Gainesville native and Seattle Seahawk David Moore, but it’s even more gratifying when he gets to give back to his community.
Moore just closed out his fourth NFL season and finished with the third-most receiving yards in an experienced Seattle wide receiver corps that led the team to the playoffs for the third consecutive season.
But when Moore isn’t grinding game film or tearing up turf on game day, he takes every opportunity to build a relationship with the city that helped raise him.
On Wednesday, Feb. 3, Moore partnered with VISTO – Volunteers In Service to Others, the crisis assistance agency and food bank of Cooke County – and the Cooke County 4H Club to support the Backpack Buddy program as a part of the “Souper Bowl of Caring” fundraiser.
For more than a decade, the Backpack Buddy program has sent at-risk children home from school on Fridays with meals and snacks for the weekend and Moore was happy to lend a helping hand.
“It’s awesome to be a part of and great to come back and help the community as much as I can and I kind of got put on by a teacher of mine Heather Holt from a while back,” Moore said. “She messaged me on Facebook and she got me connected with Janice [Williams] and all them. I was sold from the jump. It sounded like something I would be interested in and I was all for it.”
Moore is a mainstay in Cooke County as he can be frequently seen at local high school sporting events. He attended a Gainesville Leopard basketball win over Sanger last week.
Players, coaches and fans approached him for handshakes, photos and autographs and Moore was quick to oblige with a smile.
Moore said it’s important for him to be present in the community that shaped his bright future.
“When I was younger man, we had some guys that came back a few times and it was always great seeing them,” Moore said. “I always thought if I made it that I would always try to show my face in the community as much as I can. I love being home. I love Gainesville. It’s the place that made me and I don’t know where I’d be if I didn’t live here. Doing as much as I can for the community is pretty much what I’ve always thought about doing.”
In conjunction with Cooke County 4H and Lindsay’s Maddie Williams, 1,805 total pounds of food was donated and $1,323 was raised for kids in need.
VISTO Executive Director Bekki Jones said having Moore be a part of such an important cause was invaluable.
“Last year Maddie and the 4H decided to collect food for us and decided to see if they could incorporate David Moore so we could do more for our community,” Jones said. “We’ve been blessed. I anticipate the food that was donated will help us supplement the food we purchased for 700 kids and at least eight weeks. It’s really humbling to see how many people responded and donated.”
“David doing his part and willing to lend his name to this event really contributed to the success,” Jones added.
Moore was a mainstay for the Seahawks this season, hauling in 35 catches for 417 yards and a career-high six touchdowns.
Moore credited Seattle offensive assistant Sanjay Lal, who now is a wide receivers coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars, for pushing him and helping him grow as a receiver.
“He came in and really changed my game and I just always wanted to help out my guys and be there for them,” Moore said. “Seattle gave me a chance to go out and showcase what I can do and provide for the team. It was probably one of my most fun years watching everybody grow and watching everybody beat the records they did. It was fun and the year went great for me.”
Moore said he felt as if he took a step forward as a receiver this season and that the game slowed down for him as his knowledge of it increased.
Moore also dipped his toe into other positions this year as he rushed eight times for 61 yards. Moore said it was like he was back in high school toting the rock, but many of his runs came via sweeping runs across the formation.
“Being a running back growing up all my life and me having history as a running back, they thought it would be cool to get some jet sweeps and some runs in, so I was all for it,” Moore said. “It was pretty cool.”
Seattle went 12-4 this season on the way to an NFC West Division title before falling to the division rival Los Angeles Rams 30-20 in the Wild Card Round.
While Moore said he had moved on from the loss, he couldn’t help but yield respect for a lethal Rams defense.
“It could have been better,” Moore said. “We just kind of shot ourselves in the foot a lot. We started off slow and we let them hang around. We knew it would be a battle. It’s never good to lose, but it was to a good team and to a great team like that, you’ll get over it pretty quick. The defense was great. I love going against their corners and Jalen Ramsey is fun to play against, but playing against Aaron Donald is something serious.
“That’s a whole different breed of man. He’s dangerous and their defensive line is all dangerous.”
Moore, the East Central Oklahoma standout, is now a free agent after his rookie contract with the Seahawks recently expired.
He is playing the field and has offers from several teams.
“I’m just seeing what’s open and the best opportunity that comes my way, I’m probably going to take it,” Moore said. “Hopefully it’s with Seattle, but I’ll just have to see. It feels like college again being able to pick and choose where you want to go. It’s your choice where you want to go and I’m just going to keep an open mind and stay focused.”
Moore is confident that he has done enough in the NFL to warrant offers and said his decision depends on a bevy of factors including the general manager, the team and its players.
“I feel like I’ve gained and gotten better every year, so I’ve made progress little by little,” Moore said.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs will take the field in Tampa, Florida, for Super Bowl LV on Sunday, Feb. 7.
While Moore said he’s rooting for the Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, he would never bet against Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady.
“That’s just a great player right there and literally a coach on the field,” Moore said of Brady. “Mahomes is right there behind him. They’ve already been seeing it with the goat and the baby goat. That’s for sure true. It will be a good game. I hope Mahomes gets another one and Tom Brady has had his, but if he gets another one, that’s going to be a tough record to beat.”
Moore said it’s a toss-up between who he thinks will win the big game.
“If you come out with a game plan, Brady is liable to destroy your game plan, so it’s kind of hard to say,” Moore said. “I’d say for the Chiefs, they need to use their speed, but Tampa Bay has a lot of speed and their defense is just great. It’s going to be a defensive game and I feel like it’s going to go down to the wire and be a good one to watch.”
Moore, 26, says he feels like he has at least five more good years in the league and he plans to make the most of every one of them.
“Depending on how my body feels, I’ll go as long as I can,” Moore said. “I’ll try to be another Larry [Fitzgerald] or something. That would be cool. I want to get out of the league early enough so I can enjoy time with my daughter, my kids and my family.”
