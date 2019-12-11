The Gainesville Leopards made it harder than they needed to, but they picked up their fourth win of the basketball season Tuesday, Dec. 10, with a 60-59 road victory over Bonham.
Gainesville led 35-25 at halftime and extended its lead to 55-38 after the third frame. The Leopards went cold at the free-throw line and allowed Bonham back into the game, but they made the necessary plays down the stretch to pick up the win.
Gainesville head coach Jeff Wolf said it was a good day all around.
“All the teams, freshman, JV and varsity all won,” Wolf said. “That’s really big. That’s just the second time that’s happened since I’ve been here and all the teams played really well together.”
Wolf said the Leopards’ second quarter helped build the crucial lead and it stemmed from defense.
“We were down by one after the first and then up by 10 at halftime,” Wolf said. “We stepped up our pressure a bit and we ended up getting some easy baskets in transition. We hit some shots and that was probably the difference. I just told them at halftime to keep up the intensity from the bench all the way to the court.”
Gainesville was led by senior Amari Melton’s 17 points and Robyn Hardin’s 13 points. Traylen Shinault also added 13 points.
The Leopards outscored Bonham 20-13 in the third quarter to build a hefty lead before falling flat in the final frame.
Wolf and the Leopards are happy about the win, but they are still struggling to put together a four-quarter performance.
“Against Howe, our first half was our first half of the year and against Bonham, we had our best third quarter of the year,” Wolf said. “The goal is to be consistent for the whole game. They’re coming together pretty good. I feel like we’re a lot closer of a team.”
The Leopards were 0-7 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter and Wolf said part of that was due to the pressure and lack of confidence.
“All of them can shoot decently,” Wolf said. “It’s a matter of doing it. The season is still early.”
Gainesville couldn’t pick up a win in district play last season, but that isn’t keeping them from setting their expectations high.
The Leopards are thirsty for a playoff appearance. Gainesville hasn’t made the playoffs in seven years, but Wolf said they want to change that this season.
“The seniors definitely want to go to the playoffs and most of those guys were in football too,” Wolf said. “They want to leave that mark. We’re going to have to stay together, play defense and make shots. It sounds simple, but it’s the truth.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
