Gainesville athletic director James Polk said he was disappointed with this week’s news that sports seasons would be truncated, especially for the seniors.
The University Interscholastic League announced Thursday, March 19, that all athletic activities were suspended until further notice and that the earliest games may resume is May 4.
“First off, starting with the seniors, they just don’t get those days back,” Polk said. “It’s easy for people to say that it’s because of safety, which is true, but it’s hard to explain to my seniors to be patient and to know that it could never happen again for them. The juniors get another chance, but the parents also put a lot into the programs with money, support and time to make sure the kids are having the best chance of success. It’s just tough.”
Last week, the UIL announced it was suspending competition through March 29, but left it open to districts to decide if teams could practice.
However, the recent news has eliminated practices along with games and Polk said Gainesville was planning to do that anyway.
“A week ago, when UIL shut down games, but allowed practices, I decided to not practice and I know a few others were going to practice, but I felt like it was going to be bigger than what everybody expected at that time,” Polk said. “After talking with my staff, I wanted to be proactive and not just say safety first, but live safety first. I wanted to make sure everything was as clean as possible to protect our kids at all times. We want to put safety before performance.”
While he isn’t sure how the UIL will do it, Polk thinks there is a strong chance teams and athletes can get back to their seasons.
“I honestly think that the UIL is working along with TEA [Texas Education Agency] and doing everything they can to see what’s going down the road,” Polk said. “I do believe the UIL will figure out some kind of plan to help these kids and reward them for their work. I just don’t know what it’s going to be. It may be going into the summer. For example with softball and baseball, it may be a one-game playoff and the same site.
“I don’t know what they’re going to do, but I do think they’ll try everything in their power to make sure something works for the kids instead of saying, that’s it, it’s over.”
Polk said there are a multitude of options the UIL could consider for baseball and softball.
“Me personally, I’ve had different thoughts like having a district tournament,” Polk said. “Do you have a six-team district tournament and the top two or three or whatever it is goes to the next round and there’s an area tournament. Then you have track and golf and golf might just be one round. Track may just be one day.”
With practice out of the question for the time being, Polk said the athletes are going to have to be creative with home workouts.
“Coach Kenneth Wilkerson, our strength and conditioning coach, has started a string of workouts to do at home with ideas and to encourage them to stay at home,” Polk said. “We don’t want to encourage them to go out. They should do it in their back yard or in their garage. It’s kind of like the classroom and teaching. Everyone is going to have to come up with a way to help the kids while they’re at home.”
Not working out will surely be a hindrance to athletes everywhere, but Polk said it will be an equal playing field for all schools.
“Everybody is in the same boat,” Polk said. “Will we get out of shape? Probably so. It will be like starting over. When I think about that, it’s not like there’s a competitive advantage for anybody. It’s going to be tough. It’s going to hurt all the sports.”
Personally for Polk, he is spending this time preparing for when sports and practices resume.
“It’s trying to make a difference and help young girls and young boys to men and women,” Polk said. “It’s hard. I sit around trying to think about the future. I can sit around and sulk, but I have to be proactive. I’ve started working on two-a-day plans and I’m planning like we’re going to get back to it. I’m planning like I always would in April and May.”
Sports may be pushed back into the summer, which typically limits how much instructional time coaches have.
Polk is hoping those hours will be tweaked, but also said that is a time for coaches and staff to recharge.
“We’re limited to only two hours total Monday through Thursday in the summer that we can instruct,” Polk said. “The other remaining hours are for strength and conditioning, so moving forward, will they increase the amount of sports-specific instructional time? I hope so, but they haven’t as of now. If they increase that time, we’re going to take advantage of that because that gives us the best chance to win.
“It doesn’t bother me how it is, but if they do, we’ll increase our time at the field house.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
