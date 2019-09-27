Teeter-tottering back and forth, the Gainesville Leopards found themselves in a shootout with the Bridgeport Bulls on Friday, Sept. 27.
With their undefeated record on the line, the Leopards looked as if they were going to pull away when they went up by two scores to start the second half.
But the Bulls could not be easily tamed as they eventually took a lead late in the third quarter.
Gainesville scored on its next drive to take a 40-35 lead and used a clutch defensive stand to restore possession.
This time, the Leopards landed the kill shot as they leaned on their ground game to regain control on the way to a 53-35 victory at Leopard Stadium.
“I tell them they’re special everyday and they’re making their legacy every day of practice and every week,” Gainesville head coach James Polk said. “Right now, they’re guaranteed .500, which is an improvement from last year. We expect to keep winning and keep making people notice who we are. We’re trying to bring the roar back to Gainesville like it should be.”
The win moved the Leopards to 5-0 for the first time since the 2013 season.
The Bulls marched right down the field on their first possession, using a 31-yard run to briskly move the ball to the Leopards’ 23-yard line.
Two plays later, Bridgeport quarterback Jadon Maddux found wideout Nolan Hernandez for the 18-yard touchdown reception to put the Bulls up 7-0 with 9:41 left in the first quarter.
Gainesville was unfazed as they instantly evened the game at 7-7.
On their first play on offense, Gainesville quarterback Traylen Shinault launched a deep pass to Izaiah Baker up the middle of the field for a 53-yard touchdown just 19 seconds later.
Bridgeport used a long pass to get the ball at the Leopards’ 30-yard line and two plays later Maddux found Hernandez for another touchdown, this time a 14-yard score with 6:41 left in the first quarter.
Gainesville blocked the extra point to make it 13-7 Bridgeport.
The Leopards didn’t need long to answer as Shinault found Isaiah Gipson for the 53-yard touchdown to level the game at 13-13 with 5:13 left in the quarter.
Bridgeport moved the ball to the Leopards’ 39-yard line, but Maddux was picked off by Draike Sparks and returned to the Bulls’ 35-yard line.
Gainesville looked to take the lead on its next drive, but on the first play of the second quarter, the Leopards turned the ball over on downs at the Bulls’ 32-yard line.
Two plays later, the Leopards made up for it as Kenyon Hawkins recovered a fumble at Leopards’ 26-yard line.
Gainesville then went to its ground game with Brandon Baker and CJ Feagins. Shinault sprinkled in a few passes and the Leopards had the ball at 8-yard line, where Shinault scrambled for an 8-yard touchdown run with 6:41 left in the first half to give Gainesville the 20-13 advantage.
The Bulls had another response though as they used an 81-yard touchdown run from Maddux to tie the game at 20-20 with 5:44 left in the half.
Gainesville looked to take the lead with just over three minutes left in the half after a 45-yard pass from Shinault to Izaiah Baker at the Bulls’ 19-yard line.
Feagins had a downhill run that nearly kissed the goal line, but the ball was ripped from him for a fumble to end the Leopards’ drive.
Gainesville was able to bounce back as the Leopards’ defense forced its first punt of the half to give the ball back to the offense at the Gainesville 47-yard line.
The Leopards needed just two plays to make the Bulls pay as Baker’s 9-yard touchdown run gave Gainesville the 27-20 lead with 32 seconds left in the half.
Gainesville came out with an attitude to begin the second half.
The Leopards first run and a penalty gave them the ball at the 50-yard line and they used their rushing attack to get the ball down to the 2-yard line where Baker punched in his second touchdown of the game to push the Leopards up 34-20 with 8:48 left in the third quarter.
Using their best starting field position of the game, the Bulls steamed down the field on their first offensive drive of the second half.
Despite Gainesville forcing Bridgeport into a 4th-and-7 situation, the Bulls converted at the 2-yard line and on the next play, running back Bryant Reynolds cut the deficit to 34-27 with 6:10 left in the third frame.
The Bulls would not go quietly as their defense forced Gainesville to punt for the first time in the game to the Bridgeport 26-yard line.
Using a 42-yard pass to quickly move the ball to the Gainesville 27-yard line, the Bulls scored three plays later on a 25-yard throw from Maddux to Nolan Hernandez.
Then, a quick 2-point conversion gave the Bulls he 35-34 lead with 2:06 remaining in the third quarter.
Facing some stiff adversity, Gainesville answered with a 52-yard run to the Bulls’ 37-yard line. Two plays later, Baker used his speed to break loose for a 32-yard touchdown run.
After the failed 2-point conversion, the Leopards led 40-35 with 26 seconds left in the third.
Gainesville’s defense then forced a crucial punt and quickly moved down the field to set up Brandon Baker for the 9-yard touchdown run.
The score put Gainesville up 47-35 with 8:39 left in the game.
Again, the Leopards’ defense delivered a game-changing play as Draike Sparks’ crushing hit on a Bulls receiver dislodged the ball for a fumble with 6:40 left.
Gainesville didn’t waste any time as they drove down the field and went up 53-35 on a 4-yard Feagins touchdown with 2:33 left.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.