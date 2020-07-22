The Gainesville Leopards football program was largely unaffected by the recent announcement from the University Interscholastic League about the upcoming football schedule.
Class 1A through Class 4A is allowed to begin workouts Aug. 3, while Class 5A and 6A have to wait until Sept. 7.
The Leopards shut down their summer workouts to have everyone healthy for the start of the season and athletic director James Polk said overall, he was happy with the UIL’s decision.
“There is no change here,” Polk said. “We’re starting Aug. 3 like we always have. I was worried if the kids were going to get to play, period. I don’t care honestly when it is. If we as coaches and adults have to be a little uncomfortable for the kids to get to play, then we’re going to be uncomfortable. I don’t care if it’s the summer or the winter, at least they get to play.”
Polk said he was a little shocked when the UIL announced the delay for Class 5A and 6A.
“I didn’t understand all the reasons but they do have some valid reasons and I understand that,” Polk said. “At the end of the day, you’re not going to please everybody, but a decision has to be made. At least the kids get to play. There is a plan for everyone to play. It might not be the plan that everyone would like, but we’ve figured out a way for kids to play, period.”
The idea of pushing the football season to spring was being tossed around in Texas and Polk said he wouldn’t have been a fan of that decision, but still would have adjusted to it.
“With small schools, the majority of the kids play every single sport and they’d have to choose what sport to play,” Polk said. “90% of them would choose football and that would just kill the other programs. That’s not fair to those coaches. We would have had to figure out how to make it work.”
Thankfully for Gainesville, the Leopards don’t have to readjust their non-district or district schedule due to playing Class 5A or 6A teams or having to play teams that are shut down due to county restrictions.
In early July, Polk and Gainesville announced that there would be no more summer workouts for precautionary reasons and weeks later, he said he still thinks it was the best decision for the athletes.
“I’m not worried about missing out on anything because our staff is intact,” Polk said. “If you don’t have a program or system, you’d be worried, but our kids know what we do and they know our terminology, their roles and what positions they play. To me, that’s called having a foundation. They missed eight days of football without pads, but the kids are still working out. They’re not just sitting at the house doing nothing. Our kids are getting ready to go.”
One effect the UIL’s decision did have on Gainesville was the elimination of their first scrimmage, but Polk isn’t fretting too much about that, calling it a “glorified practice.”
“I honestly think it’s a good decision,” Polk said. “Not everyone has summer camp. A lot of kids haven’t done anything since March, so extending another week of training to get in shape and get acclimated to the weather, I think that’s good and everyone is on an equal playing field. You’re just happy that you don’t get anyone hurt. I think the excitement of getting to play a game will keep kids motivated.”
Along with Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide order, all athletes and visitors have to wear face masks when not actively participating. Also, there will be a 50% maximum capacity for spectators at games.
Polk said as long as the limits are enforced consistently, he is fine with that result.
“It’s not my job to determine what capacity is safe or not safe,” Polk said. “That’s not my degree. My job is to make sure whatever the rules are, we’re following them,” Polk said. “Whatever method we have to go to, we’ll do it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.