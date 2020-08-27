Football is finally back. While the Gainesville Leopards had their first scrimmage of the season last week, the season officially kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug 28, at Leopard Stadium against Caddo Mills.
The Leopards are in a unique situation as they have never faced Caddo Mills. Gainesville head coach James Polk knows there will be a bit of a learning curve in film study and the first moments of Friday’s tilt.
Polk said it is hard to get a read on teams with just one film of a scrimmage.
“We’re trying to go out and find some playoff teams to start the year off to get an earlier test,” Polk said. “I know they went a couple rounds in the playoffs last year and have many returning players. They’re going to try to throw the ball around a bit and be aggressive on defense. They’re in the top 30 preseason and they’re going to be a handful.”
Polk said he expects Caddo Mills to complete some passes on the Leopards’ defense, but he also knows his defense will be ready to capitalize on any mistakes.
“We’re really big on going for picks,” Polk said. “We want the ball. We drill that into them all the time and that gives us more opportunities for turnovers the more you put the ball in the air.”
Caddo Mills senior quarterback Tyler Townley threw for 2,647 yards and 24 touchdowns last season with 711 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns. He will undoubtably be a focal point for the Leopards’ defense.
Caddo Mills went 8-3 last season, matching Gainesville’s 8-3 record. The Foxes also beat Community Nevada and Dallas Lincoln in the first two rounds of the playoffs before falling to Longview Spring Hill 23-12.
Polk categorized both the Caddo Mills and Gainesville defense as “spill” defense, meaning they want to force plays to the outside of the field.
As a result, Polk said the similarities they have gives the Leopards a leg up on how to attack the Foxes.
Gainesville won its Week 1 game last season 55-24 over Vernon and Polk said it is important to get off to a good start to the season.
“I think the first game sets the tone,” Polk said. “That way next week, you don’t want to have the mentality of worrying about going 0-2. I think this sets us up to do some good things. I’m not thinking about anything else but this week’s game. Yeah, you want to go 5-0, but you can’t go 5-0 without the first win. You want to have a winning record going into district and then that season is over.”
Last season, Gainesville opened with a seven-game winning streak and Polk said he could tell that first win led to a confident mindset.
A win Friday would validate all the sweat and pain the Leopards have put in since the end of last season.
“Everything we’ve been doing since we lost in the first round last year, this is why,” Polk said. “It makes sense now. We haven’t won in the first round since 2013. Let’s get started on the right note and I think that helped last year.”
Polk said limiting penalties will be crucial and managing energy levels will be two keys to the game.
“We can’t give them a quarter of the field in free plays and we’ll have to pay attention to our substitutions, especially up front with those big boys,” Polk said. “They get tired. We really have to have a good substitution plan so we don’t have any hiccups.”
