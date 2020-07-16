For the past month and a half, the Gainesville Independent School District athletes have had the opportunity to do more than just strength and conditioning workouts.
The University Interscholastic League allowed much more sports-specific activities this summer and GISD took every advantage of it.
Gainesville head boys basketball coach Jeff Wolf said one of the advantages to the workouts was to get the athletes into a routine.
“It was good mentally for the kids and for all the coaches,” Wolf said. “We did football for the hour first because all my athletes play football and then we would do strength and conditioning and then do 30 minutes of basketball. As long as we were efficient, we were able to get dribbling and shooting in. We worked on a few things like 5-on-0, but it was just good to have the kids out there because we hadn’t seen the kids since March.”
Wolf said just being able to see their faces again was great, especially after being away from them for several months.
“We communicated through texts and phone calls, but it just wasn’t the same not being around them as a group,” Wolf said. “It gave us a preview of what we have in the coming year to see who is going to step up and be the next leaders.”
Being able to not only work with the high schoolers, Wolf said working with the middle school athletes was a gift.
“Seeing those kids that I’ve seen since they were in seventh grade that are going to be freshmen, they are going to be a big part of the high school teams,” Wolf said. “Those seventh, eighth and ninth graders are going to be good and it’s exciting to see how good they are. A lot of it doesn’t have anything to do with basketball. It’s also exciting to see their excitement for the game. It’s voluntary. They don’t have to be there.”
Wolf said the commitment he saw from the athletes was encouraging.
“The first week is easy to show up and it’s new, but when we got to the third and fourth week, we had some guys that have never missed,” Wolf said. “Robyn Hardin is going to be a senior and has been on varsity since I’ve been here, he’s excited to lead the team and you can see him take that leadership role with the rest of the team. He’s already a leader, but he’s come up to another level of a leader.”
Each day began with dribbling and led into the other offensive aspects of the game as Wolf said the goal was to fit in as much as possible in the time allotted.
“We stretched and dribbled to keep a routine and then we got to some shooting drills,” Wolf said. “The first two weeks, it was a little slower, but we were able to get to running some offensive things with some of the freshmen that hadn’t run it before. I think if you can get down the court before the other team and score layups, you don’t have to run an offensive play.”
The UIL recently opened up 1-on-1 drills, but Gainesville didn’t get to enjoy the relaxed rules because the district shut down workouts for July as a precaution.
“Offensively, it’s not that tough at this point of the year because you’re not playing games, but it’s hard to work on defense,” Wolf said. “We had cones as people and that was a challenge. We tried to focus on defense and positioning, but it was a challenge. We wanted to make sure we respected the rules. I think at this point, it would have been exciting, but it’s not a big deal in the big picture.”
Gainesville played in several summer league games last summer and Wolf admitted it was frustrating not to have those this summer.
“It’s hard especially for the younger kids,” Wolf said. “It gives them something to do and allows them to bond. There are so many other variables in summer league other than learning. There are so many mental aspects and we hosted it so it was close and it gets them thinking about basketball in the summer. At the end of the day, everyone is in the same boat and nobody else got to have summer league either.”
Overall, Wolf appreciates all the work they were able to get in.
“I think we got more than I would have expected from the get-go,” Wolf said. “Prior to this happening, I’m so happy with what we got. I don’t want to be greedy. A lot of it was them being excited about being in the gym and getting a basketball in their hands. I’m not that worried about losing another week or two. Assuming we’re going to go on Aug. 3, we just wanted to make sure everyone was healthy for football.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.