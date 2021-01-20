After winning their home tournament Red River Invitational, the Gainesville Leopards soccer team had another litmus test last week in the Midwestern State University Showcase.
Facing teams much higher in classification, the Leopards went 2-1 and showed they can hang with the big boys.
Head coach Danny Franco was happy with the way his team played against the tough competition.
“For us being a Class 4A team going into a tournament with 5A and 6A teams, we for sure surprised some teams,” Franco said. “I could hear guys talking after. It’s a credit that we can hang with the big schools and hopefully that will get us ready for the playoffs. The talent and the physical nature that Mansfield Lake Ridge showed is something we’ll see in the playoffs.”
The commitment to the team’s philosophy was important to Franco and that meant not being tentative.
“We continued to find feet and move the ball,” Franco said. “When you play teams you might get intimidated by, you might just kick the ball away. They stuck with it and let the ball do the work and competed. We just need to clean up the mistakes in the back and with our positioning. We just need to move the ball quicker.”
The Leopards dropped a 3-1 defeat Friday, Jan. 15, to Lake Ridge to begin the tournament, but while Franco said the teams weren’t far apart from each other, it was Lake Ridge that capitalized on its chances.
“We had our moments where we dominated and then they dominated and that’s when they scored,” Franco said. “We never had the end product to show we competed with them. I’m proud of the guys that they made it interesting for the most part, but they couldn’t find that final ball. The thing that hurts you against the big schools, you’ll see the size difference.
“We only have two players over six feet and they had eight or nine. Two of them that were scored were off throw-in and a corner kick. There are ways we can adjust to that, but it’s something we’ve got to prepare for.”
Gainesville bounced back later in the day Friday with a 5-3 win over Trimble Tech and the game began with an offensive explosion from the Leopards. Gainesville jumped out to 4-0 lead.
“We started a little slow in the first half, but as the game went on, we started getting the ball more and we were combining,” Franco said. “It was a good confidence boost because we were a little down after the first game. It was a really windy day and they were able to score with and without the wind.”
The Leopards capped off their tournament Saturday, Jan. 16, with a 6-0 flattening of Dumas and Franco said that game reflected the Trimble Tech game.
“This time we kept the shutout,” Franco said. “The defense was able to keep them out of our goal and it was mainly the second half where we got three goals in a 20-minute span to start. The boys weren’t chasing the game or making it more difficult than it needed to be. We were able to put ourselves in good spots to put those goals away.”
Junior midfielder Gabriel Nevarez led the team with a hat trick against Dumas.
After Gainesville went 2-1 in the MSU Showcase, the Leopards backed it up with a 4-0 destruction of Celina on Tuesday, Jan. 19, despite what Franco perceived as a lackluster respect for Celina from his team.
“It was a little sloppy at first,” Franco said. “Before the game, I could see our demeanor that we were getting a little bit big-headed or comfortable. They weren’t really getting focused. I tried to talk to them before the game that we might end up losing when we shouldn’t, but the first 30 minutes you could see us not doing what we do well. We were trying to be too fancy on the ball.”
Gainesville led 2-0 at halftime and it was Jose Monsivais that drove the play.
“Jose Monsivais created both goals and we were able to find him in space,” Franco said. “He used his speed to play the ball across to Erick Rios and he tapped it in. The second goal, Jose got the ball into space, dribbled down the line and got fouled in the box. Gabriel Navaras was able to score on the penalty kick.”
At halftime, Franco reminded his team it was lucky to have a two-goal lead.
“It could have been 2-1 or even 2-2, but the second half we were able to clean it up in the midfield,” Franco said. “We were kind of watching the game and we played more relaxed. We dominated the second half and they only got one or two shots on us.”
Louis Stewart and Miguel Arriaga added the two final goals and the Leopards’ offense has averaged five goals a game in the past three games.
There is still work to be done as the Leopards prepare for a Tuesday, Jan. 26, road tilt against Amon Carter Riverside.
“We need to mainly get control and play to our strength, which is having the ball at our feet and looking for options,” Franco said. “We need to keep our shape and our midfield was out of position, which was leaving our defense exposed in the back.”
