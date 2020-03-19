The Gainesville Leopards and Lady Leopards soccer teams were days away from finishing out their regular season against Celina when they found out the season was being put on hold.
While other sports were about to or had just begun district play, the Gainesville soccer teams had their sights set on impending playoff runs.
Now the playoffs are in jeopardy as the University Interscholastic League announced Thursday, March 19, that “all contests, practices, rehearsals and workouts will remain suspended until further notice,” and “at this time, the earliest games and contests may resume is Monday, May 4.”
“It’s kind of shocking how everything has unfolded,” Gainesville head coach Danny Franco said. “It’s not something you expect to put your season on hold. I’m kind of disappointed because it takes the wind out of us and the momentum we had. I’m sure the players are wondering what’s going to happen.”
The UIL announced in a press release sent out Thursday that “all decisions remain flexible and will be consistent with the advice of local, state and federal officials.”
“We are working diligently on contingency plans to conduct state championships in each of the activities that have been suspended,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt. “While the immediate future is unclear, we are committed to providing these much-desired activities to all Texas students and will prepare for all possible outcomes, including extended school closures.”
The Leopards, who defeated Bonham 7-1 on March 9 to secure its second district title in three years, had won six out of their past seven games and were set to play Celina on Monday, March 16.
The Lady Leopards were coming off a 1-0 win over Bonham before their game against Celina.
Franco said he had a hard time hearing some of his team’s questions prior to the announcement from the UIL.
“Before we left for the break and the kids kept asking me if the season was going to be canceled,” Franco said. “It’s tough not being able to tell the kids what they want to hear. I’d like to have all the answers for them. I’m clueless with the situation and it’s hard to figure out what to tell them.”
Last week, the UIL announced that practices would be up to each district’s own discretion, but now that practices have been ruled out, Franco said it will be important for his team to stay in shape if the season resumes.
“I’m going to have workouts for them to do,” Franco said. “They just have to have that motivation to keep grinding and doing the hard work on their own. If we come back, we’ll have to do everything in a hurry, so we won’t have the time to get back into shape. They have to take accountability to keep working.”
Franco said he is concerned about the time off for his team for many reasons.
“I know most of them will be touching the ball, but their fitness is what really worries me,” Franco said. “You can run laps and run on the treadmill all you want, but the only real way to get in shape is to play a game. They’re not going to have that intensity in games to get their fitness back up, especially with our season being two or three games a week.”
It is easy for Franco to empathize with the seniors on the team.
“It’s something I would hate to think about or deal with because I know me as a player, it’s going to leave my high school career with a sour taste in my mouth or a bad memory,” Franco said. “Instead of remembering the past three years or the success they have, it will end with a bad memory. Hopefully it doesn’t come to that and hopefully we can figure out a way to keep playing. It’s going to be hard for the seniors to get over this.”
Franco said the Leopards had designs on making a run to the state tournament and that with them enjoying as much success as they did this season, it’s tough to think they won’t be able to build on that for a playoff run.
“I’m hoping we can get back and finish the season off,” Franco said. “I don’t know what the idea is or how we will do it, but I hope we get the opportunity to prove ourselves. As long as we can keep the season and figure out a way to keep playing and the kids can be rewarded for their hard work, they’ll be happy. I don’t know what the UIL is thinking and I know they have a lot to figure out. Hopefully there is a way to get to play.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
