The Gainesville Leopards soccer team didn’t have the best start to hosting their home tournament last weekend when they needed a last-minute penalty kick to take down Denton Ryan for a 1-0 victory, but as the Red River Invitational progresses, the Leopards picked up steam.
Gainesville took down North Dallas 3-1 to move to 2-0, but then slipped up in a tough 3-2 loss against Dallas Hillcrest.
Despite the loss, Gainesville was still in the top two teams in points so it set up a rematch against Hillcrest.
Their slip up didn’t deter the Leopards as they emerged with a 1-0 victory to win the tournament and give them some much-needed confidence headed to the back half of their non-district schedule.
Head coach Danny Franco said being able to bounce back against Hillcrest just hours after their first loss showed how resilient his team is early in the season.
“I knew it was a possibility we might see them again, so it kind of gave me a good example of how to play them for the final, regardless of what the outcome was,” Franco said. “It was a fun situation playing in an intense game and then playing them three hours later in another intense game. The atmosphere and the close calls were good for the guys.”
The championship game was scoreless and it had to be decided in penalty kicks, where the Leopards came out on top 3-2.
Franco said he learned a lot about which players wanted to shoot when the pressure was on.
“It went to our sixth shooter and it was a good experience,” Franco said. “We had players that didn’t want to shoot and there were other players that didn’t hesitate. It was good to see who was ready to step up when it came down to it.”
Jose Monsivais came through for the Leopards with the game-winning penalty kick goal.
Franco said it was nice to win at home in front of the Leopards’ crowd, especially after falling short in their home tournament last season.
“We set that as one of our goals to win our home tournament after not winning it last year,” Franco said. “It was hard to see another team lift a trophy in our stadium when it should have been us. It’s a good building block, especially against Hillcrest and we gave them their first loss since 2019 when they lost in the playoffs. It’s good motivation and step for the guys.”
Gainesville led 2-0 in the 3-2 loss, but some injuries forced Franco to shuffle the lineup. The Leopards’ offense fell flat and then Hillcrest scored off two set-piece plays.
“We just fell asleep on a few plays and they capitalized on it,” Franco said. “They scored right before half and that hurt us and brought the momentum down. We did well possessing the ball and we built from the back. We attacked well and I thought overall the players didn’t shy away from the physicality and intensity from the game.”
After the Leopards won the Red River Invitational, they backed it up with a 4-1 win over Carrollton Ranchview.
Franco said the team’s success against Hillcrest definitely carried the Leopards against Ranchview.
“We went up 3-1 pretty early on and our offense is there, but we just have to eliminate the errors off set pieces,” Franco said. “We just need to fix the little things.”
