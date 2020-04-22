Gainesville’s Traylen Shinault has played all over the field during his high school football career, which included taking over at quarterback during his senior season and leading his team to an 8-3 record and trip to the playoffs.
Now, as Shinault looks forward to college, he recently committed to play another position at Friends University in Wichita, Kansas.
After playing wide receiver his sophomore and junior seasons, Shinault will play wideout next year.
“It wouldn’t be an adjustment,” Shinault said. “Receiver is an easy position to play. All you have to do is catch and block. Receiver is not that hard. I like running routes, blocking and catching. I need to get a little faster. I’m already quick, but I need more speed and I have to hit the weight room a little bit more. When I played receiver before, it was kind of new to me, but then I got moved to quarterback my senior year. I got used to it.”
Gainesville head coach James Polk said Shinault said stepped in great as quarterback in his senior season.
“He had some big shoes to fill,” Polk said. “His cousin Draylon [Franklin] was a two-year starter for us and he didn’t have a huge role playing QB on JV, but going into the season, I knew he had all the ability and the skill set to do it and the knowledge to run the offense. I knew he could get our guys the ball and we needed to have a passing threat because we didn’t want to run the ball 100 times a game.”
Shinault said his visit to Kansas was great and that he also has plans to fight for a quarterback spot.
“I went down there and it’s a pretty good school,” Shinault said. “It’s small and it fits me. I talked to the coaches and they want me to play receiver because they have so many quarterbacks right now. I played receiver before and I’m still going to fight for a quarterback spot because that’s my favorite spot, but it doesn’t bother me to play receiver.”
Shinault said his favorite sport is basketball and he thought he had a chance to play in college, but in the end, he felt football was his best fit as an undergrad.
It is important to be able to pay for and go to college, according to Shinault, who said it was a dream come true to play college football.
“I was talking with my family and I wanted to help them out and keep going to college,” Shinault said. “They were proud of me. I just wanted to make them happy. I’m real happy. I get to play another four years of football. It’s been a dream to me. I also want to make it to the league or be a coach. My main goal is to make it to the league.”
As the oldest of five kids, Shinault has a special relationship with his brother Jayden who plays basketball in Oklahoma.
Shinault said he has been motivating Jayden and wants to show him that he can have a college future too.
“Me and my brother from Oklahoma, we went through some tough stuff in my past,” Shinault said. “We want to get out of that situation and I want to help and support my whole family. We lived in foster care and all that. I just want to show that he can do it too. It’s a dream to me because I’m basically the only person to go to college in my family. My family was happy for me and my coaches were happy for me.”
Polk said Shinault is the ultimate success story.
“Traylen never really got the attention his teammates had growing up,” Polk said. “Him stepping up was so good for him and it really helped him with his confidence. I had an idea he could play in college, but what position I don’t really know. He can do a lot of things, but I was just so happy for him to get this opportunity. This may have seemed a long way away at this time a year ago.”
With school being officially closed for the rest of the school year and athletics unable to take place, Shinault knows he has much work to put in to get prepared for college.
“I’ve been working out in my front yard because we can’t go anywhere,” Shinault said. “I’ve been doing drills and stuff working on my hands. My dad Marlo has been throwing me the ball and I’ve been running around my neighborhood to stay in shape. I’m going to have to work real hard, nonstop. I’m going to have to grind every day before and after practice and get extra reps in.”
Shinault is feeling optimistic about his chances to potentially start next season and he said he is glad that he had such a solid end to his high school career.
“My football season went great,” Shinault said. “To go 8-3 in my first year as a starting quarterback and we still made the playoffs was great. I wish I could have got my team to go further. I had a good run with all my guys. The first game, there was barely anybody there, but once we started winning, people started coming. It was better than last year. I feel like that made us get even better seeing more fans in the stands.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.