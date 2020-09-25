Despite coming off their first win of the season, the Gainesville Leopards looked like a team that hadn’t played since Sept. 4.
The three-week layoff was evident throughout the Leopards’ tilt against Alvarado on Friday, Sept. 25.
From ill-timed penalties to back-breaking turnovers, Gainesville could never overcome its blemishes as the Leopards fell behind late in the first half and couldn’t complete the comeback in their 38-28 defeat at Leopard Stadium.
“We couldn’t get any momentum going,” Gainesville head coach James Polk said. “It was pretty hard on our defense, but like I told our defensive coaches, they scored two touchdowns off bad snaps. It’s hard to hold a good or bad team out with those opportunities. That made a huge difference. We pride ourselves on getting turnovers and we never got one tonight. That has helped us a lot over the past few years, but today, it didn’t happen for us. When you make mistakes on top of that, it makes it even worse.”
The Indians methodically marched down the field on their first possession, using a 14-play drive that was capped off by a 2-yard touchdown run from William Labermeier.
That drive took over half of the first quarter and gave the Indians a 7-0 lead with 5:56 left in the first frame.
Gainesville did have an immediate response as the Leopards needed just one play to tie the game.
Junior running back Ivercyn Sanders ripped off a 68-yard touchdown up the right sideline to tie the game at 7-7 just 18 seconds after the Indians’ score.
The Leopards’ defense conjured a stop on the Indians’ next possession, but the first of many turnovers bit them in the butt.
Gainesville fumbled on its first play with 1:23 left in the first and five seconds into the second quarter, Alvarado’s Labermeier had his second touchdown of the game on an 8-yard run up the middle of the Leopards’ defense.
That gave the Indians a 14-7 lead that didn’t last long as Gainesville had another response.
Taking the kickoff from their own 45-yard line, the Leopards needed just six plays to find the end zone.
Senior quarterback Robyn Hardin launched a 26-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Tre Lawson.
Again, Gainesville’s defense forced an Alvarado punt, but a critical turnover on the Leopards punt was recovered at their own 10-yard line.
Two plays later, Alvarado had a 21-14 lead on an 11-yard touchdown pass with 4:37 left in the first half.
The Leopards’ third fumble of the half was recovered at the Leopards’ 16-yard line and led to a 33-yard Alvarado field goal.
The Indians nearly added more points on another Gainesville fumble on a punt snap, but they missed a 34-yard field goal.
“We were off two weeks and not having that practice does hurt and you just hope that they’ve taken a lot of the things that were positive from the last game we played to this game and hope that it sticks,” Polk said. “There were some things I wasn’t going to be shocked about, but at the end of the day, it is what it is.”
Gainesville came out on a mission in the second half as the Leopards quickly paraded into Alvarado territory.
However, the Leopards’ fifth turnover was a fumble at the Alvarado 28-yard line.
The Indians needed just four plays to capitalize as they used a 64-yard touchdown run from Labermeier to take a 31-14 lead with 7:13 left in the third quarter.
It looked as if the Leopards had Labermeier tackled to the ground, but the play wasn’t stopped and he pulled away for the crucial score.
Gainesville got down to the Indians’ 5-yard line, but Lawson, who took over for Hardin at quarterback in the second half due to the 10-point deficit, was stopped at the 3-yard line and the Leopards were forced to turn the ball over on downs.
“We were down and it’s not that I lost confidence,” Polk said. “We practice that every day. That’s our nine personnel and there are some things Lawson is better at and there are some things Robyn is better at. We just felt like with the position we were in that it was time to throw a change-up to see what happened. It helped balance us out a little more. They’re both warriors, but we had to try something.”
Alvarado added to its lead on another Labermeier 7-yard touchdown, giving the Indians a 38-14 advantage.
The Leopards didn’t go out quietly though as they needed just one 75-yard touchdown pass from Lawson to Sanders and a 2-point conversion from Sanders to cut the lead to 38-22.
Gainesville bowed up on defense and forced a turnover on downs at its own 40-yard line, which led to another Leopards’ score.
Lawson found Hardin for a 25-yard catch down to the 1-yard line.
Lawson eventually punched in a 2-yard touchdown, but the Leopards couldn’t convert the 2-point conversion this time and trailed 38-28 with 4:33 remaining in the game.
Alvarado was able to stave off the Leopards’ defense and run out the clock to secure the win.
The loss drops Gainesville to 1-2 on the season and they will begin district play against state-ranked Springtown on Friday, Oct. 2.
