GHS boys named to all-district bball team

The Gainesville Leopards basketball team had several players named to the District 11-4A team.
Headlining those selections was senior Traylen Shinault, who was tabbed to the second team, and head coach Jeff Wolf said Shinault could do a multitude of things on the court.
“He was our leading scorer and the best 3-point shooter on the team,” Wolf said. “He had some games this year where he had five or six 3s. He could definitely create his own shots and he was good in transition as well. He also rebounded decently too. He and Robyn [Hardin] rebounded really well for being guards.”
Hardin, a junior, was also selected to the second team and Wolf said he is looking forward to Hardin stepping up as a senior.
“He’ll be returning next year and he’s been on varsity for two years,” Wolf said. “He’s a real good kid in the classroom too. As far as on the court, he does the right things. He wants to win. He’s a competitor. He wants to improve for his senior year next year. He’s pretty good at driving to the basket and he can see the court pretty well. He can get open for his own shot. When he gets on a roll, he’s pretty good and he plays off of his energy.”
Junior Caleb McKinney showed his defensive prowess this season and he was recognized with a selection on the all-district defensive team.
“He’s long and athletic,” Wolf said. “He plays in pretty good spurts and he’s a raw talent. He’s getting stronger and better. He’s already athletic, but with him getting stronger, it helped him on the court as well. He was around the ball at all times and plays with energy. Both he and Robyn took care of their responsibilities in the classroom.”
Senior Noah Ridge and sophomore Cason Evans were also named to the honorable mention team.
“Noah has some games where he played like an all-district player and he wasn’t too far off of that,” Wolf said. “With Cason, I’m expecting big things out of him next year. He’s going to improve and when he gets confident, he can shoot the ball pretty well. Being more consistent will make him an even better player.”
Freshman DJ Massey and junior Gavin Terrell were also selected to the honorable mention team.
Wolf said they will play big roles next season.
“DJ got moved up to varsity as a freshman during district and he never backed down from the competition,” Wolf said. “We had some guys sick the first district game and he came in and kept us in the game. He’s got potential and is athletic. Gavin was projected to be a JV player, but he came up and has a lot of potential. He’s got the opportunity to be pretty good. He does good in transition and he can finish around the goal.”
Wolf said the team is headed in the right direction and is shooting to make the playoffs next season.
“As far as the program, we had 13 wins and that was the most in seven years,” Wolf said. “We’re really making strides. Our JV had double-digit wins as well. The varsity played well in the tournaments. We were in many district games at halftime, but depth hurt us in second halves. We’re not too far off from competing for playoff spots and contending. I was pleased with our progression. I’m looking forward to the younger kids coming in to build on the progress we’re making.”
Wolf said the team needs to improve its shooting and that will be the focus moving forward.
“Hopefully we can get in the gym soon,” Wolf said. “We need to continue to stick together and be committed to team ball. We made so much progress doing that this year. I’m excited about the guys coming back and the buy-in is getting much better. We just have to work together as a family.”
