GHS cross-country team finding its stride

The Gainesville cross country team is finding its stride as it hits the midway point of the season and with just two more meets to go before the district meet Oct. 17 in Celina, the Leopards and Lady Leopards are right where they want to be.
After beginning the season with a warmup at the Plano ISD Invitational, the Leopards won their next meet at the Hotter N Hell six-mile relay meet in Wichita Falls.
The Gainesville boys won thanks to senior Cooper Goldsworthy, senior Bristol Rains, senior Micah Martinez and junior Gustavo Rojas.
Gainesville head coach Shaun Weaver said it was a great way to start the season.
“It was awesome,” Weaver said. “The kids worked all summer and I told them, that’s when we start winning is in the summer, when the teams are taking vacations. We just get after it and that’s what we’ve been doing. All our varsity for sure worked out this summer. You could tell because our times are where we left off or even better from where we ended last year.”
In the Leopards’ next meet — the McKinney Boyd Bronco Stampede — they picked up a second-place finish.
Goldsworthy paced the team with a fifth-place time of 17:20 while Martinez was right behind him with a seventh-place time of 17:54. Emanuel Vargas finished in 26th place with a time of 18:40 and Rojas finished in 32nd with his time of 18:51.
Weaver said part of the reason the Leopards have had success is their willingness to learn and be coached after the race is over.
“At the end of the race, I always asked them first what do you think we could have done better,” Weaver said. “They give me feedback first individually and then I tell them my notes on my clipboard and things we need to work on. And we come back into practice and focus on that but just starting off with those three great weeks is awesome.”
The Leopards backed that second-place finish up with one more the next week at the region preview meet at the University of Texas-Arlington.
Weaver set “chase” times, or goals, for her runners for each meet and in the preview meet, every runner eclipsed their chase time.
Goldsworthy finished third overall with a time of 16:43 while Martinez took sixth with a time of 17:16. Vargas was 18th with a run of 18:05 while Rojas finished 26th with a time of 18:20.
The Leopards’ next meet is Saturday, Sept. 28, in the McNeil Invitational at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.
Weaver said she is working with her team to correct the smaller aspects of running.
“We’re working on breathing,” Weaver said. “A lot of our kids don’t breathe when they run so we’re working on the breathing techniques. And then also our air pocket, getting on our toes and we’re working on a lot of explosive work now — like that fast twitch muscle so they understand when it’s a sprint to get up on our toes.”
