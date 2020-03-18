GHS girls shine at Robyn Byars track meet

The Gainesville Lady Leopards competed in the Robyn Byars track meet recently and they had a wealth of athletes shine.
Gainesville girls head coach Shaun Weaver said it was a good meet overall, especially considering the athletes that came out to run from other sports.
“It was real exciting because right now we’re sharing athletes and we were hit and miss because we had powerlifting that day, but we have a lot of crossover kids,” Weaver said. “We had some in softball. We were able to get some of those kids back on campus and we had a lot of kids come out from basketball so that was exciting.”
One of those athletes was Aaliyah Harrison, who is coming over from the basketball team.
Weaver said she and Harrison made a decision to change a few events this season to play to Harrison’s strengths as an athlete.
“We changed one of her events this year from the 300-meter hurdles to the 200-meter dash,” Weaver said. “She’s a great young lady and we thought the open 200 was going give her the opportunity to get her momentum going. She loved it and I think it was a great decision. She was strong in the 100-meter hurdles and she is strong in that. We’re still working on things. When she gets to that third hurdle, it’s not as smooth, so we’re working on that.”
Harrison picked up a third-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles and a fourth-place finish in the 200-meter dash.
Freshman Aneesa White had a good meet as she earned a first-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles and a second-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles.
“She’s a great athlete and in her first JV race, she got first and she was one place short of regionals last year,” Weaver said. “She works hard in the summer and she is one of the young ladies that is going to change our program at the high school. She puts in the work outside of the school hours. She just competes.”
Desiree Sheffield also took first place in both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash.
Weaver says her humble attitude is what leads to her success.
“You will not find another kid more humble than her,” Weaver said. “She also put in the work outside of school. She’s very coachable and is a respectful young lady. We coach them up, but we also get them to coach themselves. She’s also a freshman so we’re trying to figure out how they can get better. We are trying to get them to comprehend what we are seeing to correct it.”
Sophomore McKenna Lewis took second place behind Lewis in the 100-meter dash and Weaver said she was also a coachable athlete.
“She’s a great young lady,” Weaver said. “They come out and if you tell them to do something, they’re going to put all their heart into it. That’s real exciting. Right now, we’re still struggling in the 400-meter relay, but they are doing well on the 800-meter relay. It’s going to be exciting to watch them grow.”
The 800-meter relay claimed first place and Weaver said she is encouraged by the youth of her team.
“I’ve told my coaching staff that change is going to come and we have to understand we have a young group,” Weaver said. “It’s about discipline and respect. These young ladies work hard. They’re good sports and they just have small things they need to work on. We’re going to have an outstanding track program. We’ve got eighth graders coming up next year too. When we put them with this young group, it’s going to be good. I know we’re going to get even stronger next year.”
Mariah Henry and Alexis Henry also picked up fourth and fifth-place finishes in the shot put.
The University Interscholastic League recently announced that all UIL sanctioned contests and now practices are suspended through March 29.
Weaver said the decision is a tough one for her and the team.
“Telling them the news that we aren’t going to be able to practice over spring break, it’s going to be tough, but their first response was can we go work out on our own,” Weaver said. “I told them of course. It will be tough because we were finally getting into the groove of things. I think we are going to lose where we are a little bit, but they have the heart to put in the work to get back to where we are.”
