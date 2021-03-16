Coming off a disappointing 3-1 loss to Bridgeport on Wednesday, March 10, the Gainesville Lady Leopards soccer team had a strong bounceback performance Monday, March 15.
Gainesville needed some momentum headed into the playoffs and the Lady Leopards pulled off a 2-0 road win over Burkburnett to secure the second playoff seed in the district.
Head coach Danny Franco said the win in any fashion was important for many reasons.
“Before the game, I was telling the girls that we need to win and go into the playoffs on a high,” Franco said. “You don’t want to go into the playoffs with a tie or a loss. I thought we played well and controlled the game. We created chances. It was just down to their keeper making big saves, but the two chances we had we put away. They really didn’t threaten us too much. They only had two chances the whole game.”
The Lady Leopards tied Burkburnett 0-0 on March 3 in what Franco considered a lackluster performance. This go-around, Gainesville had a strong performance top to bottom.
“The first time we played, we didn’t play to our expectations so being able to go away from home and dominate the game and come away with the win is a big result for the girls and a confidence booster,” Franco said. “I’m proud of the girls and it’s good to see that we’re playing well and that we’re back to where we need to be in the playoffs.”
Senior midfielder Alissa Galaviz opened the scoring with sophomore forward Olivia Vasquez potting the second goal.
Both goals came off set pieces and free kicks from outside the penalty box.
“We didn’t get the chance to score from open play and the Burkburnett girls were pretty physical so Olivia drew a foul outside the ball,” Franco said. “She took the free kick and the goalie dropped it and Alissa was there for the rebound to tap it in. A lot of times players stand around on free kicks, but Alissa stuck with it and it’s a credit to her to follow the shot just in case there was a rebound.”
Vasquez drew the second free kick at the corner of the box and she converted with a high-level shot.
“She shot it in the top 90 and the keeper couldn’t do anything about it,” Franco said. “It was just a well-placed shot. Her teammates have done a good job of putting on goal and hoping we can get a rebound. Our outside the box shooting has been really good this year and the majority of our goals have come outside the box.”
Defensively, the Lady Leopards had to make a few changes, but Franco said they did well to roll with the punches.
“I thought we played well,” Franco said. “Maria Martinez, our centerback, wasn’t able to play and I had to do some shuffling around. Cici (Michelle) Fernandez stepped in and played well. I wasn’t too worried about her because she has a lot of experience. She was able to keep the ball moving when she got the ball.”
Franco said there is still room for improvement headed into the playoffs, especially offensively.
“We need to have better creativity up top,” Franco said. “We did a good job getting the ball into the attacking third, but we lacked that final run from the forward. It’s been tough with the back-to-back games so we haven’t been able to go over things. With this week, we’ll hopefully have time to fix those things.”
The Lady Leopards match up with Carrollton Ranchview in the first round of the playoffs with the time, date and location yet to be determined.
Franco said it was critical not to fall to the third seed.
“We avoid Castleberry, who has been doing really well this year,” Franco said. “Carrollton Ranchview won’t be an easy team. They beat us last season. They are really well organized. They didn’t really pressure a bunch and they try to counter because they’ve got some girls up top that are fast. We were supposed to play them this year, but they were hit with COVID and injuries.
“I haven’t been able to see them. We’ll have to game plan for having the ball a lot and be ready for the counterattacks that they’ll have.”
