Coming off their biggest win of the season against Muenster, the Gainesville Leopards basketball team was tested against Community on Friday, Jan. 3.
Down a few players, the Leopards came as close as five points in the final minutes before falling 66-56.
Gainesville head coach Jeff Wolf said the Leopards struggled from the start and could never gain the lead.
“Community is not a bad team at 12-3,” Wolf said. “I didn’t feel like we played to our potential. We missed too many free throws and didn’t take care of the ball. We were down from the get-go. Emotionally, it takes some energy out of you to claw back and that was part of it. It took a lot of emotion to get to that point in the fourth quarter, but we didn’t have enough to finish it off.”
Gainesville was outscored 17-10 in the first quarter and played evenly in the second quarter to head to halftime down 31-24, but Wolf and the Leopards were still optimistic about their chances.
“I felt like we were still going to win the game,” Wolf said. “I just told them to keep on playing, stay together, look for your teammates and get stops. The Muenster game definitely gave the players confidence, but at the same time, it was just one game. We have to make free throws when we’re tired and stay more balanced emotionally.”
Amari Melton led the Leopards in scoring with 16 points while Izaiah Baker added 12 points and Robyn Hardin had 10 points. Noah Ridge had seven points, Traylen Shinault had six and Cason Evans had five.
Wolf said the offense wasn’t bad, but it wasn’t good enough.
“If you miss a free throw on a 1-and-1 situation, that’s like a turnover because you didn’t score and they get the ball back,” Wolf said. “We missed 20 free throws and I think we just have to stay more balanced emotionally. It’s an emotional game, but we have to stay more even. Shooting can be emotional too. Sometimes it helps them, but you can also dip.”
The Leopards are searching for a better start as they continue to prepare for district play, which begins Jan. 17 against Aubrey.
“We had a bad start against Muenster in the first few minutes, down 7-2, but we played well after that because we got stops and made shots,” Wolf said. “If you can get a lead, you can control the game. We just have to stay healthy and be fresh for the games at this point in the year. We have six more weeks left in the season, so it’s about staying fresh physically and mentally.”
At 11-7 on the season, the Leopards are hoping to return to the playoffs. Wolf said he thinks they have the tools to do it this year.
“We hope that we learned from the adversity and the games that we came up short in,” Wolf said. “Hopefully we can continue to do the things we’ve been doing well. Our expectations are for the kids to leave it all out on the court and we just came up short against Community.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
