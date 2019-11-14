Last season’s playoff appearance was a step in the right direction, but the time for winning is now.
The Gainesville Leopards will face Pampa at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, in Vernon and after the incredibly successful regular season, head coach James Polk said the Leopards are past due as a football program for playoff success.
“I felt that way last year about taking the next step,” Polk said. “I never feel like coaches feel satisfied just because they made the playoffs. The biggest deal is you want to win ball games but you want to win ball games, doing it the right way by holding kids accountable, holding coaches accountable. Being we’re supposed to be a high-quality character. That’s how you want to win ball games. And we have taken a step in that direction.”
The Leopards ran into an undefeated Canyon team and fell 62-14 in their only playoff game last season, but Gainesville, which earned the third seed in its playoff bracket after an 8-2 regular season, and Pampa, looks to be a much closer matchup.
The second-seeded Harvesters are 8-2 on the season and average 35 points per game on offense.
Gainesville’s defense matches up well as it has only yielded 20 points per game and Polk said the Leopards’ defensive prowess has been a pillar to lean on this season.
Part of that success is because of the game-changing plays the players are delivering.
“We’re one of the top teams in the state in turnovers,” Polk said. “We averaged 2.8 a game and when you can average almost three a game, that’s good. I’m extremely proud of where they’ve come because we’ve always been known as offense, offense, offense. I’m really excited for us and I think those kids are hungry.”
The Harvesters sport a pass-happy offense that will test the Leopards’ secondary. The defense the Harvesters will throw out an even front.
“There’s some big ol’ boys on their team and they want to throw the ball all over the field,” Polk said. “They have the running game, but 70% of their game plan is to throw the ball so they want to get their big boys to protect their quarterback and let them try to fling it around the field. Defensively, they have an even front, which we haven’t seen a lot of this year. They have four down linemen and just try to play base coverage and run to the football. It’s not that hard to figure out. We just have to get out there and execute.”
Polk said the team is poised for a good playoff performance if the Leopards can take care of their own game.
“I think it’s going to be a close game,” Polk said. “I think it’s gonna be a hard game. And I think whoever runs the ball the best will win the game because it’s going to be cold and really windy.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
