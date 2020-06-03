The Gainesville ISD soccer camp will be Friday, June 5, and Saturday, June 6, at Leopard Stadium from 5-7 p.m. after the Governor Greg Abbott recently announced that youth athletic activities could resume.
Gainesville High School head coach Danny Franco is eager to get back to coaching.
“I’m excited just because we get to be out there and even though it’s not with our high school athletes, it’s our future athletes,” Franco said. “It’s exciting that the kids are going to finally be able to do something after being in quarantine for so long. I get to see what we can do. I know we still have to do social distance and me and my coaching staff are going to have to get creative with the kids to see how it works out.”
Franco said the camp will have to be tweaked a bit to take into account the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Texas Education Agency safety guidelines.
“It won’t be as much as competition heavy,” Franco said. “It will be more individual stuff and more of the basics. We don’t want to get too fancy. We want to keep it as simple as we can. I know we have to follow the guidelines for the CDC and TEA. In the past, we’ve always had to do fun activities so they don’t get too bored, but it will be more individually based. In the past it was more about them having fun, so we’ll have to be creative and make the individual stuff just fun.”
A positive side effect from the lack of scrimmage-like activities will be more focus on fundamentals.
“For sure it will be better for these kids individually based,” Franco said. “I don’t know if we’ll be able to do scrimmage so we’ll have stations for them and each one will be a different fundamental. One will be ball mastery and dribbling. One will be passing and turning and receiving the ball. We’ll have shooting and we’ll have one where they can do a fun activity, where they’re still socially distant.”
The camp will allow kids from kindergarten up to high school freshmen and Franco said he is happy to coach kids he previously coached.
“I’m just excited to see their enthusiasm when they’re a lot younger and that’s where I first started coaching,” Franco said. “It’s just good to be around those kids again. They have more energy and more willing and excited to learn. I know it will be a lot of telling them to stay separated. That will be the hard part. It’s good to see the progress we can make with them in a few days.”
Franco said the middle school program is very good and that he was looking forward to seeing how the athletes would do in the next few years.
The middle school season was set to start in April, but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was frustrating because last year the eighth and seventh grade programs won the junior high league,” Franco said. “I know there were a lot of expectations for the eighth grade class this year, but I didn’t get a chance to see them play. I know those kids from coaching them in the past and I know the talent is there, but it would have been nice to see where they are now.”
Franco said not being able to evaluate the upcoming talent is a tough shot to stomach.
“You get an idea of what their strengths and weaknesses are,” Franco said. “It will be a lot of catching up for them next year as far as the expectations of the program. Hopefully we have a good junior high turnout so they can get used to being around me and the coaching staff.”
The camp took place at the Gainesville indoor facility last season, but will be at Leopard Stadium this year due to social distancing guidelines.
Franco said there will be a bit of a transition this year.
“We had the luxury of the indoor last year and me and my coaches will be able to deal with it but there will be more water breaks and finding shade for them and stuff like that,” Franco said. “We know when the playoffs come around, that’s when the heat starts creeping in so that’s something they will learn to be aware of and see what it’s like to see what the turf and heat combined are like.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
