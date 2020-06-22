Gainesville senior Kat Creeks has the next few years of her life planned out, which has her encouraged about her future especially after having her senior year impacted by the coronavirus.
Creeks said it was a shock not to finish out the school year.
“It’s been kind of crazy because you expect to come back from spring break to see all your friends again,” Creeks said. “We had a planned senior skip day and that was big for us and then because of the virus, we weren’t able to hang out with our friends one last time. It was pretty weird. It felt like the world was coming to an end basically.”
As the Leopards’ baseball manager, she also had the rest of the season taken away from her, but she said she felt worse for the players than she did herself.
“I just started managing this year and it was cool,” Creeks said. “I always hang out with the boys and they’re my best friends. I feel bad that they weren’t able to finish the season. It was awful and horrible. I can’t wait to see what the coaches do in the future for the boys. I had fun hanging out with them and seeing how hard they worked on and off the field.”
Next year, Creeks will attend Tyler Junior College before transferring to Angelo State University to participate in the show team.
Creeks has a female breeding cow named Escalade that she showed during her time with the Future Farmers of America at Gainesville High School.
“I was sitting at home and telling my mom how much I enjoyed it and she came up with the idea of colleges that have a show team,” Creeks said. “San Angelo hosts some of the major shows and it was kind of a big deal. I need to go to Tyler to raise my grades, but you meet so many people. It’s amazing. You think you have to do basketball, basketball, basketball, but it was nice to do something else and it made me happy.”
Creeks said being a part of FFA has helped her stay out of trouble.
“It’s something you can depend on to make you happy and bring peace to your life,” Creeks said. “It really helped me out a lot personally. I bought a shorthorn cow that I showed this year and I bought a pig. They stay on the school’s land and showing wise, the school takes the cow to the shows.”
Not only is Creeks looking forward to showing her cow, she’s looking forward to get an education.
As a starter for the Lady Leopards basketball team, her passion for the sport has her aiming to be a coach for her career.
“Coaching is something I’ve wanted to do since I was a little girl,” Creeks said. “Coach [Shaun] Weaver showed me how to be the best coach. She showed me how to help kids and helping kids is something I love to do.”
Weaver taught Creeks more than just how to be a coach, Creeks said.
“She taught me how to be a strong leader and she can read your mind,” Creeks said. “She helped me become a woman and she helped me get ready for college. I want to be just like her with how she helps people. She would give you the shirt of your back if she had to. That’s how much she cares about her kids.”
Creeks said she is kind of scared to leave home and adapt to new people, but three other players from the basketball team are going to TJC, which she is excited about.
