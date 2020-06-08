The heat and the inability to use the indoor athletic facility didn’t keep local soccer players from showing up in droves as the two-day Gainesville ISD soccer clinic concluded over the weekend.
The clinic had over 60 athletes attend, the most since Gainesville head coach Danny Franco has been involved.
“I was mainly happy about the turnout we had,” Franco said. “It was the most we had for sure in my four years. Saturday the numbers were kind of down but it was mainly because of the heat. The first day showed what the turnout could be if it weren’t for the heat. You could tell the excitement for being out of the house, being around the kids and being able to interact with us.”
Franco was concerned about how the clinic would be able to operate given social distancing guidelines.
“We were able to do team stuff at the end of each day,” Franco said. “It was good to see them touch the ball and hopefully we were able to teach them something. We were kind of able to do the camp as normal as possible. There was just more stuff to be aware of.”
Franco said he and the coaches were able to amend the clinic’s layout to adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.
“When we had our water breaks, I was worried they would group up but we were able to remind them to stay spaced out as much as they can,” Franco said. “We mainly just tried to keep our stations separated from each other and if they were in a group, they had to stay in that group the whole time at camp.”
The younger kids were eager to learn and participate, according to Franco.
“I felt like they were mainly there just to have fun and we didn’t do anything too fancy with them,” Franco said. “We were mainly just trying to get touches on the ball. The younger players were happy to just be around other kids. With little kids, you have to constantly remind them to pay attention and stuff like that. They were attentive for the most part.”
The future of the middle school and high school program is bright in Franco’s opinion after he got his own eyes on the upcoming players.
“I was excited to see that we had about five incoming freshmen and I was excited to see what kids I’ll have next year and with the junior high kids,” Franco said. “It’s good to get to know them now and the other coaches so when they get to the high school level that they know what the expectations are. I told them at the end that both programs are good and that we have high expectation.”
Each coach was responsible for a section of skills and Franco said he thought the athletes got a comprehensive understanding of the game.
“With coach Travis Dyson, they worked on shooting and finishing in the box both days,” Franco said. “With me, they worked on their ball control the first day and then passing, turning and receiving the next day. With Cara Roberson they worked on their one-on-one stuff. Then with Francisco Bermudez they were working on their dribbling in tight spaces.”
Having many coaches made operating the clinic much easier, Franco said.
“I talked to mainly the older kids and pointed out that we had former alumni that had the opportunity to play at the next level and that it was something they could do to get to the next level,” Franco said. “It was good to see we had more help. It just makes it easier because we can have them doing the little things while we have to talk to a parent or whatever. It made our lives easier so we could focus more on the soccer stuff.”
Franco said the older players caught on quick with the skills and that he felt it is important for all players to be able to take some attainable goals home with them.
Areas such as playing with their head up and the first touch on the ball were what Franco wanted the older players to focus on while he hoped the younger players would just stay active and touch the ball.
“They’re able to catch on pretty quick, mainly just because we were keeping things simple,” Franco said. “You could tell for sure with the older players, they were able to catch on quick with the little things that make you better as player like keeping the ball close to your foot when you’re dribbling or with passing, you want to turn with the ball so you don’t have to slow down so you can keep the pace and keep playing fast.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
