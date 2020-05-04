GHS soccer players named to all-district

The Gainesville boys soccer team had its season cut short a game before the playoffs, but the Leopards still had a season to remember as they clinched a district championship and were poised for a deep playoff run.
As a result, a host of Leopards were given District 9-4A awards, including junior Jose Monsivais, who was tabbed as the most valuable player. The winger had nine goals and a team-high 10 assists on the season.
“He was our most explosive and dangerous player throughout the year,” Gainesville head coach Danny Franco said. “Whenever he got the ball, he was looking to beat his defending 1-on-1. He didn’t have that big volume of goals, but we moved him to forward from midfield in district. He had 10 assists and his playmaking ability shows with the assists he got. It shows how we would create.”
Junior centerback Erick Rios was named the defensive player of the year and Franco said he was the best player on this year’s Leopards squad and one of the fastest players on the field.
“He was consistent,” Franco said. “He played forward last year and he didn’t play a lot. They had a lot of depth at forward last year. When I took over, I told him I wanted to play defense and he was kind of reluctant. Once the season started, he figured it out. He’s smart and he’s a rare player because he is good with both feet. That helped us out a lot starting from the back. His 1-on-1 tackling was always good throughout the season.”
Freshman Hector Lozano was named goalkeeper of the year and he took over that role midway through the season.
“I didn’t expect him to play a lot this year going into the year,” Franco said. “When I first talked to him, I told him he had varsity talent, but I wanted him to play on JV. With some injuries and some mistakes, we wanted him to start. He didn’t look back. He played well and the good thing with Hector, he used to be a field player, so we could start with him in the back. He’s good with his feet so every time we got the ball to him, we knew he would make a good pass.”
Forward Israel Carrasco was named as co-newcomer of the year as a junior and Franco said that was because Carrasco recently was brought up to the varsity squad.
“Typically newcomer goes to a freshman, but we’ve always had a good JV,” Franco said. “He’s a varsity player and he always had talent, but he was stuck on JV. He didn’t plan on playing, but I convinced him to come back. He had 15 goals, he was always a threat with his feet and he was good in the air. He had a knack for being in the right place at the right time. After he got that first goal, he had that confidence the rest of the year.”
On the first team was senior centerback Daniel Gomez.
“He was one of our captains this year and he was one of the smartest players on the field,” Franco said. “He reads the game well. He played defense with Erick and they had a good partnership. That led us to leading district with the least amount of goals scored on us. He’s a smart player overall.”
Despite being a midfielder, senior Jaime Guerrero was selected to the first team after leading the team in goals with 18.
“Jaime was used to being the main attacking threat and I put a lot of pressure on him this year to do more for the team,” Franco said. “I wanted him to be that linkup guy that holds the ball, creates and tries to shoot. He struggled at first, but he always made up for it with a vital goal or a penalty kick goal under pressure. He could have had a lot more. In district play, he was getting better and I think he would have done big things for us in the playoffs as a captain.”
Junior Cesar Garcia made the first team as a left back and Franco said he was one of the team’s most consistent players throughout the year.
“He didn’t play a lot last year and I knew he had talent,” Franco said. “I wanted to put him in a good spot. He’s a natural lefty and favors that left foot a lot. He would get the ball out wide, create and distribute. If we had stats like hockey, he would always have an assist. In three games, he would always get the game ball. He contributed a lot. I nominated him as utility player of the year and he lost by a vote. He’s someone to look out for next year for sure.”
Junior Abraham Saenz also made the first team and he did so moving to the midfield midway through the season.
“He could have been a utility player of the year as well,” Franco said. “He’s a high-motor kid. He plays with a lot of intensity. He’s good on the ball. He’s one of the players that I had confidence that I could move around wherever I needed to.”
Finally, freshman Ian Ramos made the first team as a defensive midfielder.
“He’s not the biggest guy on the field but he probably has the best control and vision,” Franco said. “I’ve coached him since he was in the fifth grade so I’m excited to see how good he was for us. Nobody expected him to be a major focal point for us but when he wasn’t on the field we struggled. He’s smart and he knows where to be and always makes the right decisions.”
Seniors Pedro Meza and Aaron Saucedo were named to the second team while junior Michael Fernandez, sophomore Gabriel Nevares and freshman Miguel Arriaga also rounded out the second-team selections.
