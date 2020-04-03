The University Interscholastic League made a few announcements recently that will affect the Gainesville soccer teams.
Earlier this week, the UIL announced realignment for soccer, softball, track, tennis and golf. It also announced Friday, April 3, that it is extending its postponement of athletic activities until Monday, May 4, in conjunction with Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order mandating schools to remain closed through May 4.
“All in-person practices, rehearsals and workouts remain suspended until further notice and remote instruction remains in place,” the UIL release stated. “UIL remains committed to providing a reasonable acclimatization period for rehearsals and practices to occur prior to resuming contests and games. All decisions remain flexible and will be consistent with the advice of local, state and federal officials.”
Gainesville head coach Danny Franco said the sudden stop to the season has been difficult to stomach, but he understands why it had to be done.
“It makes sense because of everything going on and It doesn’t seem to be calming down,” Franco said. “It’s good they’re still thinking about the kids and trying to find a way to let them play. I’m glad they haven’t given up on the season. Hopefully, things can get better and we can finish the season off.”
The Gainesville soccer teams will be moving regions and districts with a whole new batch of teams to face next season.
This season, Gainesville was in District 9-4A Region II with the likes of Anna, Celina, Melissa and Bonham.
The boys team won the district and Franco said he thinks the new district consisting of Bridgeport, Burkburnett, Decatur and Wichita Falls Hirschi will be just as difficult.
“Decatur beat us pretty good this year and Burkburnett tied us the first game of the year and we beat Bridgeport twice, but they were close,” Franco said. “Hirschi won district the last two years, so I know they are pretty tough. This district will be tougher for sure. I feel like the four teams will be pretty even. I think it will be a game of small margins that will decide the game. I know Bridgeport will have the majority of their players back next year and Decatur as well.”
Franco said despite the change in competition, he thinks his team will have a good chance to challenge for another district championship.
“We have a bunch of seniors, but only two of them start,” Franco said. “We’ll have everybody back and we have some freshmen that started so they’ll be ready to go. We’ll also get some healthy players back and I think everybody will be a lot stronger and we’ll have more experience.”
The girls team, which with one game remaining was looking as the third seed in a tough district, will also have a chance to challenge for the district title next season.
“I think the girls will be the favorite to win district next year,” Franco said. “The girls played all these teams this year and we beat most of them. We beat them pretty convincingly and we’re only losing four seniors this year and only two of them start, so the majority of the team will be back next year. We’ll be as stronger or stronger than last year.”
Although they were about to finish in third, Franco said the Lady Leopards battled hard against the two top teams in Melissa and Celina.
“I know the girls always knew Melissa and Celina were the teams to beat, so the girls will know the pressure is on them to be the top team now,” Franco said. “I think they’ll be able to handle it now. Most of the girls have been with me since their freshmen year and they’ve dealt with playoff pressure and getting out of the first round. They know the talent and skill is there and I think next year we’ll be able to get that.”
While both teams will have a shot at the district crown, Franco said the move to a stout Region I could be difficult in the playoffs.
“I was hoping to stay in Region II because I think that was easier than the one we are in,” Franco said. “They will probably have the state champions out of that. There are a lot of good teams. A bunch of the top teams will be coming out of our region and it’s a lot tougher road to state. Typically in Region II, you get that private school district so it won’t be as tough, but Region I will be a lot tougher no matter what round you’re in.”
Along with an increase in film study required, there will also be other logistical effects. Gainesville’s longest road trip last season was a one-hour trip to Melissa, but Franco said his teams will have to adjust next season.
“We’ll have some late nights when we travel that way,” Franco said. “We’ll have plenty of time to warm up, but we’ll have to leave school earlier. This year, we would have both varsity teams on the bus and it was cramped, so to do that for another hour, we’ll have more tired legs and we’ll have to focus more on the warmup.”
Gainesville went through realignment two seasons ago, but didn’t change districts. Franco said it was a surprise to change for next season.
“I didn’t expect it,” Franco said. “I thought it would stay the same. After I saw we were in a different region with completely different teams to play, it’s exciting because we might get some new rivalries. It will be a lot tougher, but if we can get out of Region I, I think we have a chance.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
