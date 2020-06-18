Gainesville Independent School District is providing kids and parents a reprieve from being shut in during the coronavirus pandemic. The GISD tennis clinic will take place at the new tennis complex Monday, June 22, and Tuesday, June 23.
This week, GISD held its baseball clinic with great success from a teaching standpoint and opportunity to get active again.
Gainesville head baseball coach Wes Roberson said everyone involved had a great experience.
“With all this going around, it was a little bit more work on us to do the social distancing stuff, but it was a great time to have it because they were able to get out of the house and it gave the parents a break too,” Roberson said. “I had some parents come up and tell me it was a great camp and that their kids had fun.”
Roberson said he and the coaching staff made a concerted effort to make the game of baseball more approachable.
“They loved it,” Roberson said. “There were quite a few of them. Overall, I thought it went pretty well with the younger guys and girls. You can’t get too technical with the young kids, so you just want them to hit the ball as hard as you can right now and give them a vantage point to hit.”
The clinic was laid out to hit a little bit on the basics of baseball, from base running to fielding to hitting.
“The base running I thought went pretty well,” Roberson said. “They were getting after it and having fun running bases getting all their energy out. We talked about running through the bag and which way we turn. Then we talked about getting a lead and stealing. Some of the younger kids aren’t allowed to steal, but it’s good to get that knowledge in them early.”
There were about 50 kids on Monday, June 15, and around 40 on Tuesday, June 16, which Roberson said it was a great turnout.
“I wasn’t expecting that many,” Roberson said. “We only had 15 preregistered and I was proud of the turnout. It is good for the future. We did have kids from other schools, so just instilling that knowledge into anybody, if you can help them, I’m all right with that. It’s about keeping baseball interesting.”
The younger kids especially enjoyed the clinic, according to Roberson.
“They were excited to be there and you could tell a lot of them wanted to learn,” Roberson said. “From the other camps I’ve done as an assistant, we’ve had an even amount of kids older and younger, but we had a lot more younger kids and we had to adapt. I thought we did a pretty good job with it. I think we did a really good job moving them around and keeping their attention.”
Roberson said the clinic also helped him grow as a coach, specifically to be more patient.
“Since it was only a two-day camp, we couldn’t really hone in on stuff,” Roberson said. “We just kind of fixed little things here and there like a stride or their knuckles. We were reminding them how to hold the bat and when to step. That camp really helped me get back to the basics and it helped me think more simply. You can get too technical and I will have to take some of that stuff back to the high school guys and it make me think a little bit.”
After having the baseball season cut short due to COVID-19, Roberson said it was great to get back out on the field for the clinic and for the recent sports-specific workouts.
“I know our seniors were crushed they didn’t get to finish and I think it opened our underclassmen’s eyes,” Roberson said. “They know they can have their season taken away in a flash. We’ve had our sports-specific stuff after workouts and we’ve had a lot of kids come out.”
