Gainesville Independent School District is making a concerted effort to invest in the sport of tennis. After recently finalizing the district’s tennis complex, it hired a new coach in Keitric Washington.
While the initial tennis clinic was postponed, GISD recently held another tennis clinic with Washington at the helm.
Washington said the kids were eager to learn and picked things up quickly.
“When it first started, we got to about 30 kids the first day from kindergarten to eighth grade,” Washington said. “They were excited and focused. They received instruction very well. I noticed I was ahead of schedule the first day because they were picking up on things pretty well. Most kids you’re going to get in tennis, they don’t watch it, so I have to relate it to them in terms they understand. The follow-through in tennis is like a quarterback throwing a ball.”
Getting into the specifics of form, Washington said the kids were ready for more complicated instruction.
“I can tell they soaked it up because we were moving along through things,” Washington said. “When you would tell them something, they would do it. They were listening and they had smiles on. They didn’t want to leave when it was over. It was hot out there, but they didn’t want to go home. We had lots of coaches to help and the numbers were great.”
As far as the odd scorekeeping rules that tennis follows, Washington said he used a unique way to teach it to them.
“We played some matches and I compared the score to telling time,” Washington said. “Every 15 minutes, then 30 minutes and then you go to 40 because tennis makes no sense. Then we explained deuce and advantage. They understood the score the next day.”
The second day went just as well because Washington said all the kids remembered what they did the day before.
Getting the kids to work on their timing is what Washington will be focusing on moving forward.
“Getting that down was a totally different thing, but a lot of them were able to understand their follow-through,” Washington said. “They had to learn how to be in sync with their bodies and they’ll get used to it. They had to understand how to get back to the baseline and be in the center. I was really happy they weren’t scared of the ball.”
Washington comes over from Mount Pleasant and he said he wanted to find the right school that fit him.
“The big reason I wanted to come here is they preach playing multiple sports, which is passed down from coach [James] Polk to all the coaches,” Washington said. “We all work together and I was all for it because the kids need something to do. It gives them a reason to belong. Some kids aren’t in band or in a sport, but you can be athletic or not athletic. If you’re smart and have a drive, you can play tennis.”
When it comes to the future of the program, Washington said he was excited about the upcoming fall and spring seasons for both the middle school and high school.
“They want to be good at something and they look forward to play on these courts,” Washington said. “They work hard here and where I was at, you didn’t see the kids come to strength and conditioning workouts. I think that’s a very big deal. They always try to find ways to go play. A couple of them went and bought rackets.”
Washington wasn’t always a tennis coach. He’s only been a teacher and coach for four years. Before this, he worked at Fedex, Frito-Lay and was enrolled in the Dallas Police Academy. He’s wanted to be a coach for a long time, but moreover, he wanted to find a way to contribute to society.
He feels like he can do that at Gainesville.
“This isn’t work,” Washington said. “I had two things I wanted to do in life. I wanted to be a detective or be a coach and a teacher. I wanted to find a way to play my part and help the future. Everybody plays their part in a way. I wanted to have a career where I contributed. I don’t want to say I worked and I slept. I want to say I’ve lived.”
Washington said he looks forward to reestablishing the tennis program and that was another main reason he chose to come to Gainesville.
“I want to build something,” Washington said. “I like a little bit of a challenge. If you work hard, show kids you care and give them your time, you can build something with them. You’re not going to have the most athletic kids because most of the time we get the leftovers, but if you get them to understand how fun it can be to get them to understand the intellectual side of things, they will thrive.”
His goal for the program is to get to where he isn’t having to recruit kids in the hallway and Washington said he can’t wait to meet the high school tennis players.
“There are kids in that hallway that aren’t even playing a sport,” Washington said. “If they know it’s here and they see that someone is dedicated to them only, the passion is going to be there. I want to get to where there is an assembly line. I want people excited about tennis and staying after school to watch and play tennis. You want to hear people talk about it. I want to make it fun and competitive.”
