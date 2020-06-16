Gainesville Independent School District recently held its golf clinic at the Gainesville Municipal Golf Course and the turnout was encouraging for the future of the GISD golf program.
Head golf coach Blake Crutsinger said overall, it was a good clinic.
“Our numbers were about the same as last year and we had around 30 kids come,” Crutsinger said. “All of the kids that were there were very attentive and well-behaved. They got a lot of swings in which is really good. Sometimes younger kids can get bored, but it seemed like every bit of instruction we gave them they were dialed into. They were a really good group of kids.”
The clinic was open to kids from kindergarten to incoming freshmen and Crutsinger said there were some really good golfers in the mix of athletes.
“I’m excited about the future,” Crutsinger said. “We had a lot of junior high kids and I’m saw some pretty good golf shots. I’ve told several people that I’m excited about these junior high kids coming into high school. I think our boys program will see an uptick. Our girls numbers have been good recently. That has grown recently. It’s looking like we’re about to increase both of them and will be able to fill two teams each.”
The clinic allowed the athletes to hone an array of golf skills, Crutsinger said.
“We worked on everything from putting, to short chipping to a little bit longer chipping and the last day they hit their drivers, which of course is always a big camp favorite,” Crutsinger said. “We got to touch on all the aspects of the game. We had stations set up and had competition built into all those stations. We would make up a little course and keep score. I would challenge all the groups, so that was fun. I only lost to one group.”
Having the middle-school-aged athletes at the clinic was a big advantage according to Crutsinger, especially after their spring tournaments were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re really expanding the junior high program and we’ll be going to more tournaments next year,” Crutsinger said. “That’s tough because that’s how I base next year’s high school team. I get to see them shoot instead of just seeing them swing. I get to see a score, which gives me a good indication of where those kids are coming in.”
Crutsinger said having the high school season cut short was also tough to accept with the playoffs just around the corner.
“On the high school side, we had one tournament when we got back from spring break and we were supposed to have district after that,” Crutsinger said. “Our girls were poised to make their second regional tournament appearance in two years. We only had one senior on the team and she was heartbroken she missed out on the tournaments.”
While the athletes weren’t playing full rounds, Crutsinger said any amount of instruction for them is good for their future.
“I’ve seen kids playing their entire life which are pretty good and I’ve seen kids pick up a club and two years later they are shooting in the 80s,” Crutsinger said. “I like the kids to play as much as they can and if they can contribute to Gainesville athletics in any sport, I want them in that sport.”
After a long layoff from athletics the past several months, Crutsinger noted that athletes were overjoyed to be back on the golf course.
“They were all extremely enthusiastic and I heard the kids afterwards tell their parents that they had an amazing time,” Crutsinger said. “I had a couple moms tell them that they were up bright and early at 7 a.m. getting dressed for a 9 a.m. camp. For them to get up early and be ready to go to the golf course, especially with COVID-19, that was promising to hear. I heard a bunch of kids asking their moms or dads to take them to the golf course next time they go. That’s encouraging.”
Crutsinger said along with the golf clinic, everything he’s seen from Gainesville since the University Interscholastic League allowed organized activities to resume has been very positive.
“At our strength camp we had over 130 kids total, which are really good numbers,” Crutsinger said. “I think kids are tired of being in the house. These kids are ready to get out of the house and the parents are ready for them to get out of the house and be active. All the kids at the camps we’ve had have had great attitudes. The kids have great work ethic. It’s been a good start to the summer for sure.”
For Crutsinger personally, he said it was awesome to be back coaching again.
“Wednesday was the longest I’ve spent around kids on a golf course in a long time,” Crutsinger said. “To see the kids with such great attitudes and being positive and to see the future of the golf program was great. I didn’t think anything in June was going to exist. I was glad that we were able to do the camps. We’re taking things a week or two at a time and we’re taking advantage of what they’re allowing us to do.”
