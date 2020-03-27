While the weather and other complications pushed the whole process back, the Gainesville ISD tennis courts are nearly finished as the concrete was poured earlier this week and is in the curing stage.
Gainesville ISD maintenance and operations director Joe Warren said he was glad the concrete could finally be cemented.
“We’ve had a substantial amount of rain over the past few months and it put us a little bit behind schedule out here,” Warren said. “We’ve finally got a good window this week to pour the concrete. It’s about 43,000 square feet. We’re really excited for our tennis teams to have their courts finally and these are UIL-sanctioned courts as well, so we’ll be able to have tournaments here as well. Having it here on campus will be a big boost for the team as well.”
The weather also impacted the turf field installation for the baseball and softball fields and as eight different times weather kept the work from being done, but Warren said Hellas Construction did a good job making up that time working 24-hour shifts at times.
“They’re a great company and I’ve worked with them several times before,” Warren said.
The concrete will go through a three to seven-day cure period to encapsulate and secure the foundation before a final 27-day cure that will allow the top coat and tennis court surface to be put on.
The whole project is about 30 days behind schedule due to the weather complications and the first week of May is the target day for the Gainesville teams to be able to begin playing.
In the meantime, the sidewalk and fencing will be completed.
“We’re on the home stretch right now and the big step was getting the slab poured, so we can work around everything else now,” Warren said. “We’re good to go.”
The process entailed a pumper truck that allowed the vertical pouring of the concrete. That gave the construction crews access to the entire area.
“We only had to do two stages and move the truck once, which worked out really well for us,” Warren said.
There is also a soil stabilization process that occurs before the pouring of the concrete and Warren said there was quite a bit of vertical movement that complicated the situation.
“Before you can do any construction, you have to determine how deep the bed is and you have to remove the soil, stabilize it and compact it as you reinsert it,” Warren said. “We had to make sure we had a stable base to pour the concrete on first, so that was a big-time consumption there,” Warren said. “The whole process is about a five-week process from start to finish if we didn’t have weather complications.”
The district used geotechnical engineering company Braun Intertec, which also helped on the baseball and softball fields, to determine the stabilization of the soil as well as several other facets of the process.
Along with the baseball and softball fields and the indoor practice facility, the tennis courts round out what is a transformation of the Gainesville High School campus.
Warren, who has been at Gainesville ISD since July 2019, said he is happy to see it all come together.
“I think it’s a great asset not only first the district itself, but for the community as a whole,” Warren said. “For the student athletes and the fine arts program, it puts them up to that level and I think they really appreciate it. The support from the district has been phenomenal and the comments I’ve gotten from the community have been nothing but positive.”
