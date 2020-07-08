The Gainesville Leopards had already decided to take this week off of weightlifting and sports-specific activities after the University Interscholastic League recommended the closure of facilities for the week of July 6-10.
But as the Gainesville athletic program looks toward the future, Gainesville Independent School District has decided to cancel strength and conditioning camp for the remainder of July and close all facilities until Aug. 3.
While he said it was a tough decision to forgo summer workouts and preparation for the season, Gainesville athletic director James Polk said safety has to come first.
“I just feel like you have to look past the sport,” Polk said. “You have to look at what’s best for the district and not necessarily best for athletics. I have the health of 500 kids and their parents in my control when in athletics. I don’t feel that a non-mandatory workout is more important than possible health issues. I feel that it’s my duty to protect everyone’s kids to the best of my ability when workouts aren’t mandatory by the state.”
The main goal for the shutdown besides safety when it comes to the sports side of things is to get ready for the start of football season Aug. 3.
“Aug. 3 is different because it’s mandatory and the season is started,” Polk said. “When that time comes, I’ll have more information. The goal is to have kids available to start the season off to practice. The goal is to have healthy kids ready and able to practice Aug. 3.”
Polk said it was important to him to not jump to a rash decision and that much discussion went into the decision to halt July workouts.
“I don’t know if it’s the right decision, but I feel like it is because I have other people’s kids to take into consideration,” Polk said. “This wasn’t a decision that was made hastily. There have been talks for weeks with me, the rest of the athletic staff, my superintendent and my board. It’s good that we all believe in the same thing and it’s safety.”
Personally for Polk, it is difficult to put a hold on football preparation, especially considering how far behind the Leopards are.
“Health comes before sports,” Polk said. “It’s a really tough decision. I’m the athletic director. Ultimately, I’m judged off the athletic performance of the program and not just football. I feel like I’d be a hypocrite if I ignored a possible sickness that could affect kids’ lives. What’s really important here? The health of the kids or the ability to play a game? That’s hard for me because I’m judged off wins and losses because this affects my job.”
Polk said he knows that when August comes, there will be much ground to made up.
“Our main goal is to have kids in shape to start the season and by missing this month, we’re going to be behind the ball on that part of it,” Polk said. “I think back, for many years, coaches weren’t allowed to do anything during the summer. They had to find a way to make it happen and I’ll be relying on my staff to get us ready. We won’t be the last district to go this route. I need to use this month to prepare our facilities.”
The UIL recently announced that face masks would be required when in athletic facilities along with other guidelines and Gainesville will be spending this time to sanitize the facilities and make plans for a successful approach to the new school year.
“We don’t have face masks yet and they can’t come to the facility without a face mask,” Polk said. “How can I bring kids up here without being totally prepared to be here. We can’t wash clothes. You can’t feed them. You can’t let them use the water fountain or coolers. There are so many things besides hitting a volleyball or catching a football that we have to prepare for so we are totally ready for Aug. 3.”
If an athlete tests positive, Polk said there are several protocols GISD is prepared to take.
“If we brought all the kids and somebody tested positive, we have to have all the kids tested before they can come back,” Polk said. “If we had camp this week and we were lifting weights and one kid tested positive, that kid has been around all these other kids. Then I have to inform all those parents that we have a student athlete that has been around your kids and they have to get tested. It’s best not to have camp and that way everybody will be here Aug 3.”
Polk said he has many questions and concerns for how the football season will pan out.
“I’m worried about how we’re going to manage a season of mandatory quarantine in and out during the season,” Polk said. “How many teams are going to be forfeiting this year? How many districts are going to keep two or three teams? How do you manage all of that? You’re only allowed to play one game a week. I’ve got to be able to pull kids up from JV. My question is do you play freshman and JV teams or just have varsity? Are you better off having one team that way you can replace people if they’re sick?”
While he knows there will be many potential hoops to jump through, Polk said he would rather try to play the football season than not.
“At least you have the opportunity to try to play,” Polk said. “They’ve got to go to school. There is a lot to consider. I think we’ll get through the season, but I just think the season will be a jigsaw puzzle. I think the season could be prolonged or shortened, but we will get through the season somehow. You have to be uncomfortable to be comfortable.”
